Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples, 61, Put Her Killer Legs On Full Display

Marla Maples has always been aware of her good looks. After all, she was homecoming queen and a beauty queen in her native Georgia. Her youthful nature and beauty worked in her favor until Maples had an affair with Donald Trump. Because the extramarital relationship was a decisive factor in the breakdown of Donald's marriage to Ivana Trump, Maples was stereotyped and endlessly judged. But she moved on — and continues to look as great as ever decades after her marriage to the now-president.

Maples isn't afraid to show it, either. At 61, she flaunted her killer legs during a Mar-a-Lago event. While genetics surely play a role in how she looks, she also does her part to stay fit and healthy. If you want to run into Maples in Florida where she now lives, don't go looking at fast food chains. "I am mostly vegetarian and was a strict vegetarian for about seven years," she told Naturally Savvy in 2008. She also stays away from dairy, gluten, and processed sugar in her quest to look and feel her best.

Maples has made clean eating a way of life. So much so that she has become an advocate for controversial Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again movement. "It's time to take action and be part of the change!" she captioned a January 2025 Instagram post. Her take on public health aside, there is no denying that her interest in healthy living did her well.