Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples, 61, Put Her Killer Legs On Full Display
Marla Maples has always been aware of her good looks. After all, she was homecoming queen and a beauty queen in her native Georgia. Her youthful nature and beauty worked in her favor until Maples had an affair with Donald Trump. Because the extramarital relationship was a decisive factor in the breakdown of Donald's marriage to Ivana Trump, Maples was stereotyped and endlessly judged. But she moved on — and continues to look as great as ever decades after her marriage to the now-president.
Maples isn't afraid to show it, either. At 61, she flaunted her killer legs during a Mar-a-Lago event. While genetics surely play a role in how she looks, she also does her part to stay fit and healthy. If you want to run into Maples in Florida where she now lives, don't go looking at fast food chains. "I am mostly vegetarian and was a strict vegetarian for about seven years," she told Naturally Savvy in 2008. She also stays away from dairy, gluten, and processed sugar in her quest to look and feel her best.
Maples has made clean eating a way of life. So much so that she has become an advocate for controversial Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again movement. "It's time to take action and be part of the change!" she captioned a January 2025 Instagram post. Her take on public health aside, there is no denying that her interest in healthy living did her well.
Marla Maples looked fit and healthy in a white miniskirt
In March 2025, chef and Make America Healthy Again advocate Pete Evans posted a photo with Marla Maples to highlight their shared interests. "Amazing woman who is connecting the health movement in the USA in profound ways," he wrote on Instagram. However, it was Maples' toned legs that stole the show. She donned a white miniskirt paired with a matching tank top and sneakers for an outfit resembling that of tennis players. She stood next to Evans with her right leg slightly outstretched to the side, further showcasing her lower body.
This isn't the first time Maples put her fit figure on display. A Florida resident, she spends a good amount of her free time at the beach, where she often goes to meditate and get in touch with herself. As she shares messages of well-being with her Instagram followers, Maples also shows off her beach bod. In April 2024, she shared a picture featuring her wearing a green bikini top and denim shorts while demonstrating a breathing exercise. "This can help release any stressful or negative energy you're carrying while oxygenating the body and increasing the lung capacity," she captioned the post.
Maples also frequently showcases her athletic skills with videos of her aerial yoga practice. "The inversions are the best! I could feel energy that had been blocked, moving up and down my spine and through the back of my head and neck," she captioned a May 2024 Instagram post.