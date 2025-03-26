Why The Residence Actor Eliza Coupe's Recent Red Carpet Look Stirred Up A Nasty Debate

On March 19, the stars of Netflix's 2025 drama series "The Residence" attended the Los Angeles premiere of the show at the Egyptian Theatre. As images of the series' leads floated online, fans zeroed in on actor Eliza Coupe's look. The actor strutted the red carpet in a short, low-cut gold dress with high black boots and hip-length black coat. Her blonde hair was shaggy and her makeup look was mostly subtle, except for her smoky eyeliner. Coupe's outfit revealed what looked like some significant weight loss, with the cut of her dress exposing the outline of her sternum and arms.

Social media users quickly reacted to the star's look. One X user said the situation was sad while stating that Coupe's transformation is normal for stars in Los Angeles. "This looks like more than just normal aging and screams drug abuse and malnutrition to me. I don't know her personally so I can't say for sure but I really hope she has family and friends who can check in on her because this is deeply concerning," the user said.

Some even hinted that this was just another case of a star using Ozempic, but some chalked Coupe's premiere night look simply up to aging. "Embrace aging. Everyone ages," one X user wrote, while another X user said, "No one stays young forever. I bet she is still a blast to hang out with." Other social media users believed it was more so about how her stylist dressed her.