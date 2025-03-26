Why The Residence Actor Eliza Coupe's Recent Red Carpet Look Stirred Up A Nasty Debate
On March 19, the stars of Netflix's 2025 drama series "The Residence" attended the Los Angeles premiere of the show at the Egyptian Theatre. As images of the series' leads floated online, fans zeroed in on actor Eliza Coupe's look. The actor strutted the red carpet in a short, low-cut gold dress with high black boots and hip-length black coat. Her blonde hair was shaggy and her makeup look was mostly subtle, except for her smoky eyeliner. Coupe's outfit revealed what looked like some significant weight loss, with the cut of her dress exposing the outline of her sternum and arms.
Social media users quickly reacted to the star's look. One X user said the situation was sad while stating that Coupe's transformation is normal for stars in Los Angeles. "This looks like more than just normal aging and screams drug abuse and malnutrition to me. I don't know her personally so I can't say for sure but I really hope she has family and friends who can check in on her because this is deeply concerning," the user said.
Some even hinted that this was just another case of a star using Ozempic, but some chalked Coupe's premiere night look simply up to aging. "Embrace aging. Everyone ages," one X user wrote, while another X user said, "No one stays young forever. I bet she is still a blast to hang out with." Other social media users believed it was more so about how her stylist dressed her.
Eliza Coupe responded to the comments about her appearance on social media
Eliza Coupe caught wind of the attention and took to social media to respond. On March 22, the actor shared a snippet of herself on Instagram as the character Tiger in Hulu's comedy series "Future Man." "My response to all the bad press and wildly altered photos of me floating around the internet. You are all so consistently ridiculous," she said in the video's caption. Coupe's commenters praised her response, with one user saying, "You only have to look through the few photos on your Instagram to see how altered [the premiere photos] are."
That same day, Coupe shared a video montage of herself on Instagram which contained recent pictures and videos. The star used the hashtags "this is what I really look like," and "haters can hate" in the caption. "Yes! Show them! Absolute hit job on you for NO REASON," fellow actor Alice Evans commented in support of Coupe under the post.
In February 2025 on "The Funny Thing Is" podcast, Coupe revealed that she has struggled with eating and her image following her divorce from Darin Olien. "My drug of choice was always food. The reason I stopped drinking was because I got into a 12-step food program," she said on the podcast (via Daily Mail). She further noted that she would over-exercise, " ... and there was a sprinkle of bulimia in there," but she has since learned from tools she received from the program.