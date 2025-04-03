Kimberly Williams-Paisley Suffered A Tragic Injury On An Early Date With Brad

Kimberly Williams-Paisley grew up in Rye, New York, one of the wealthiest communities in all of the United States. She was a city girl to whom farm life existed in lands far, far away. In a twist she could never see coming, Williams-Paisley fell for a country boy. Her alienness from that reality was such that she managed to fall off a horse when she and Brad Paisley visited another singer's home in the early days of their courtship.

Their different backgrounds may be a strange aspect of Williams-Paisley and Paisley's marriage, but it never got in the way of their love. Paisley, like many of the rest of us, first learned about Kimberly when she starred in "Father of the Bride," a film he watched with an old girlfriend. When he later wrote songs about their breakup, he had that date on his mind. That's how he got the idea of asking Williams-Paisley to star in the "I'm Gonna Miss Her" music video in 2001. "Even though I didn't know if she was married, divorced, or just out of rehab," he told Good Housekeeping in 2010.

No amount of cultural differences could dampen the spark between them. After tying the knot in 2003, Williams-Paisley left California behind and moved to Tennessee. She had some adjusting to do but eventually fell in love with Southern culture — small talk and all. "I remember thinking, 'Why are we talking right now? Don't we both have to go places?'" she told Southern Living. The learning curve was steep, though.