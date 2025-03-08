Relationship Expert: Kimberly William-Paisley And Brad's Private Love Isn't What It Seems
Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley have been together longer than most Hollywood couples, but their marriage is full of pretty strange details. Between the cheating rumors that have hounded Brad and their ultra-private nature, there's plenty about their relationship that raises eyebrows. For one, despite both being in the public eye, they're hardly ever seen together at industry events and award shows. Such was the case when Brad showed up solo at the 2025 Grammys in February without Kimberly anywhere in sight. What gives?
Still, something's obviously working, and in 2021, the Hallmark star shared the secret to keeping their marriage strong in an interview with People. "A big part of our relationship [is] focusing on the laughter and keeping a sense of play," Kimberly explained. "A lot of married couples would rather do anything but spend the evening together. That's not the case in our house."
Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, stressed that their low-key approach doesn't necessarily indicate trouble. "Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley have always kept their relationship on the down low. They seem to be ultra-private, so I am not concerned about the state of their marriage," she told Nicki Swift exclusively. "They have been married for a long time, and that part has always stayed consistent," she added. If anything, a sudden shift — like suddenly showing up everywhere together or constantly posting about each other on social media — might be more concerning, as though they're trying to prove a point.
Kimberly and Brad Paisley are doing just fine
As Susan Trombetti told us, there are all kinds of reasons why celebrities don't always step out with their significant other. Though relationship issues are one possibility, it could also be due to other factors, like parenting duties or simply wanting to avoid media attention. In Kimberly and Brad Paisley's case, it could be a matter of allowing each other to shine when they choose not to attend red-carpet events together. Whatever it is, "I don't think fans should be worrying about seeing a celeb couple together in public and using that as a barometer of relationship health," argued Trombetti. "We know what the media does."
That being said, there are warning signs that a relationship might be on shaky ground, such as being evasive or suddenly unfollowing each other on social media. Fortunately, none of these seem to apply to the Paisleys. The two will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in March 2025 and are just as smitten as when they first got together. "I am the luckiest man alive," Brad gushed in a sweet birthday tribute for his wife on Instagram. "She is the heart and soul of this family. And the brains. And of course the beauty," referring to the "Father of the Bride" star. "Seriously though, happy birthday to best person I've ever known. I love you."