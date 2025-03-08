Relationship Expert: Kimberly William-Paisley And Brad's Private Love Isn't What It Seems

Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley have been together longer than most Hollywood couples, but their marriage is full of pretty strange details. Between the cheating rumors that have hounded Brad and their ultra-private nature, there's plenty about their relationship that raises eyebrows. For one, despite both being in the public eye, they're hardly ever seen together at industry events and award shows. Such was the case when Brad showed up solo at the 2025 Grammys in February without Kimberly anywhere in sight. What gives?

Still, something's obviously working, and in 2021, the Hallmark star shared the secret to keeping their marriage strong in an interview with People. "A big part of our relationship [is] focusing on the laughter and keeping a sense of play," Kimberly explained. "A lot of married couples would rather do anything but spend the evening together. That's not the case in our house."

Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, stressed that their low-key approach doesn't necessarily indicate trouble. "Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley have always kept their relationship on the down low. They seem to be ultra-private, so I am not concerned about the state of their marriage," she told Nicki Swift exclusively. "They have been married for a long time, and that part has always stayed consistent," she added. If anything, a sudden shift — like suddenly showing up everywhere together or constantly posting about each other on social media — might be more concerning, as though they're trying to prove a point.