The Rampant Brad Paisley Cheating Rumors, Explained

Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, have been happily married since 2003. Unlike some Hollywood couples who can't seem to stay out of trouble, the Paisleys, who are the proud parents of two sons, have managed to navigate the halls of wedded bliss without encountering too many obstacles. Their secret? Laughter, apparently! "We record the meaningful moments, the best laughs," Kimberly told People about what's made their marriage work for the past two decades. "That's a big part of our relationship — focusing on the laughter and keeping a sense of play." Unfortunately, the Paisleys have weathered at least one relationship scandal during their marriage.

In 2013, the National Enquirer reported that Brad had stepped out on his marriage with singer Carrie Underwood. The country singers had professional history, collaborating on 2011's "Remind Me," a bluesy ballad about an ex. They were also preparing for their most recent stint as co-hosts of the CMAs, which they'd headed for several years. Fortunately, Kimberly was able to find the humor in the speculation when speaking with Us Weekly. "Am I in the National Enquirer?" asked Kimberly during the exchange. "You're breaking it to me! What did I do?" Continuing to make light of the gossip, Kimberly added, "Are you serious? Wow! I hope it helps our careers! That's all I can say."

Brad, for his part, never responded to the gossip, but his actions in the years since have proven how he feels about the rumors.