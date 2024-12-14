The Rampant Brad Paisley Cheating Rumors, Explained
Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, have been happily married since 2003. Unlike some Hollywood couples who can't seem to stay out of trouble, the Paisleys, who are the proud parents of two sons, have managed to navigate the halls of wedded bliss without encountering too many obstacles. Their secret? Laughter, apparently! "We record the meaningful moments, the best laughs," Kimberly told People about what's made their marriage work for the past two decades. "That's a big part of our relationship — focusing on the laughter and keeping a sense of play." Unfortunately, the Paisleys have weathered at least one relationship scandal during their marriage.
In 2013, the National Enquirer reported that Brad had stepped out on his marriage with singer Carrie Underwood. The country singers had professional history, collaborating on 2011's "Remind Me," a bluesy ballad about an ex. They were also preparing for their most recent stint as co-hosts of the CMAs, which they'd headed for several years. Fortunately, Kimberly was able to find the humor in the speculation when speaking with Us Weekly. "Am I in the National Enquirer?" asked Kimberly during the exchange. "You're breaking it to me! What did I do?" Continuing to make light of the gossip, Kimberly added, "Are you serious? Wow! I hope it helps our careers! That's all I can say."
Brad, for his part, never responded to the gossip, but his actions in the years since have proven how he feels about the rumors.
Brad Paisley has paid no mind to the cheating rumors involving Carrie Underwood. Further proving how unbothered he's been, Brad continued to host the CMAs with Underwood until 2018, when the producers decided to take a different direction. He also wasn't afraid to praise the singer's impressive range earlier in the year. "And so I remember calling Carrie on the phone the next day and saying, 'I think I have the duet,'" Brad shared with Smooth Country about their past duet. "And I said, 'Do you have a note that's too high?' ... "She's like, 'no, I don't really have a note that's too high'... She's good. Whatever. There's things too low, but not too high for her."
Meanwhile, Underwood has also proven that she has a strictly platonic — though still totally adorable — bond with not only Brad but also Kimberly Williams-Paisley as well. In fact, she actually admires Brad's marriage, especially in relation to his parental journey. "I would see them and how great they are and how sweet he is with them," she said about the Paisleys' family dynamic with CMT in 2015. "And as soon as I found out I was having a boy, I was watching them like, 'Aww, I want my kids to be like that.'" At the time, Underwood was a mom of one, but now she has two children, including her younger son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, who was born in 2019.
