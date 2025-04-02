Unfiltered Photos Of Kylie Jenner That Don't Do Her Face Filler Any Favors
Kylie Jenner's appearance has changed dramatically over the years, thanks in part to her aging and cosmetic enhancements. From breast implants to temporary lip fillers, she's been fairly open about her choices. However, some of her recent appearances have caused fans to speculate about the extent of her procedures. In 2024, she sparked online chatter after attending Paris Fashion Week looking noticeably different from her airbrushed photos.
On Reddit, a user posted a slideshow of Jenner's "filterless" face at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture fashion show. Many noticed the texture and lines on her face, which they believed resulted from having too much facial filler. "She's botched her face, the poor girl," one user said. Another reacted, "I think she looks beautiful!" It also led to speculation that Jenner had other work done besides her usual lip fillers. A cosmetic dermatologist told Nicki Swift exclusively that Jenner's bizarre transformation is anything but natural.
In an episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Jenner addressed the viral photos and explained that the change was simply due to bad lighting and makeup. She also denied having a pillow face or that overly puffy look from excessive dermal fillers. "You can look at pictures since I'm 13," said Jenner. "I just have these lines." She also teared up while discussing how deeply the negative comments have affected her. "I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me," she confessed. To help us analyze her photos, we spoke to board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole, who gave us his expert opinion on the matter.
Kylie Jenner was simply caught in bad lighting
Unfortunately, her 2024 Paris Fashion Week appearance was not the only time Kylie Jenner's looks stirred up conversation. Earlier, she also sent tongues wagging after gracing the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris. Dressed in a black gown with a replica of a lion's head on her shoulder, Jenner looked miles away from the airbrushed photos fans online are used to seeing. "Def prettier in her photos she retouches," one TikTok user agreed. Another noted, "It's the plastic surgery and fillers she's had."
Speaking of her viral photos, Dr. Michael Niccole — founder and Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California – said in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift that there's nothing inherently wrong with Jenner's face. According to him, it's not the fillers or surgery but the absence of filters that made her seem quite different. "In the unfiltered photos from the Paris event, you could see the natural texture of her skin — pores, fine lines, slight color variations, and even old acne scars," he explained. "If you apply the same type of filtering she typically uses, she would look just like her usual images." Makes sense!
He also doesn't see any signs of surgical procedures aside from minor treatments such as Botox and filler injections. Niccole suggested that the redness on Jenner's face could be due to a recent facial or exfoliating treatment she may have undergone prior to the event. Whatever the case, he sees no issue with her enhancements. "She's beautiful!" he said of the reality star.