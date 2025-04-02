Unfiltered Photos Of Kylie Jenner That Don't Do Her Face Filler Any Favors

Kylie Jenner's appearance has changed dramatically over the years, thanks in part to her aging and cosmetic enhancements. From breast implants to temporary lip fillers, she's been fairly open about her choices. However, some of her recent appearances have caused fans to speculate about the extent of her procedures. In 2024, she sparked online chatter after attending Paris Fashion Week looking noticeably different from her airbrushed photos.

On Reddit, a user posted a slideshow of Jenner's "filterless" face at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture fashion show. Many noticed the texture and lines on her face, which they believed resulted from having too much facial filler. "She's botched her face, the poor girl," one user said. Another reacted, "I think she looks beautiful!" It also led to speculation that Jenner had other work done besides her usual lip fillers. A cosmetic dermatologist told Nicki Swift exclusively that Jenner's bizarre transformation is anything but natural.

Marc Piasecki/Getty

In an episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Jenner addressed the viral photos and explained that the change was simply due to bad lighting and makeup. She also denied having a pillow face or that overly puffy look from excessive dermal fillers. "You can look at pictures since I'm 13," said Jenner. "I just have these lines." She also teared up while discussing how deeply the negative comments have affected her. "I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me," she confessed. To help us analyze her photos, we spoke to board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole, who gave us his expert opinion on the matter.