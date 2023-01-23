Kylie Jenner's Bizarre Paris Fashion Week Look Has Tongues Wagging

It's safe to say that fans follow pretty much every move that Kylie Jenner makes, and her fashion and style are one of the most talked about aspects of her life. From her casual and more athletic style to her designer pieces, "The Kardashians" star generates buzz over pretty much any outfit she wears — especially at gala events.

In 2022, Jenner walked the red carpet of the Met Gala while sporting an off-white gown that was fitted on the top and looser on the bottom, per Vogue. She went bold with her accessories, rocking a white baseball cap with lace draping over her face. Most people compared Jenner's look to that of a bride. On YouTube, the reality explained her reasoning for wearing that particular outfit, which was from the late designer, Virgil Abloh, who also happened to be a friend of Jenner's. "The only reason I came to the Met this year, to be honest, I decided really last minute I wasn't gonna go," the mother of two explained. "I was like, 'Unless I can go and honor Virgil' and [his wife] Shannon would want me to go and I would wear Off-White, then that's the only reason I would go today. To honor him." She also said things were pretty emotional and even shed a few tears because of what it meant to honor her friend.

At Paris Fashion Week, Jenner didn't wear a piece from Abloh, but it's still receiving much attention and not for great reasons.