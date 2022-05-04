Why Fans Believe Kylie Jenner Made A Huge Mistake At The Met Gala

Kylie Jenner was one of the many A-list celebrities that attended this year's Met Gala on May 2. The makeup guru is known for her many reinventions and had everyone talking about her ensemble at the 2022 ceremony. Jenner turned up to the red carpet wearing an Off-White bridal dress that featured a poofy, long train, per the Daily Mail. She teamed the look with a white baseball cap and a netted veil of the same color She sported her signature dark long hair down and accessorized with dangling earrings.

With the Met Gala always being a big discussion point every year, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star's attire didn't go unnoticed on social media. In fact, she was criticized for her unique look. "Please look at Kylie Jenners 2022 Met Gala dress to see why we do not need Billionaires. All that damn money stealing food out of people's mouths and she doesn't even have the decency to use our money for a decent outfit for the #MetGala," one user harshly tweeted, adding, "Pathetic! Abolish Billionaires." Another person shared, "Kylie looks like she's getting married on a baseball field." As previously reported by NME, British singer Lily Allen, who was also in attendance, compared Jenner's outfit on her Instagram Story to one she wore at V Festival in 2006.

After being dragged for her choice of attire on the red carpet, it appears fans of Jenner are informing her of another mistake they believe she made on the night.