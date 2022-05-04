Why Fans Believe Kylie Jenner Made A Huge Mistake At The Met Gala
Kylie Jenner was one of the many A-list celebrities that attended this year's Met Gala on May 2. The makeup guru is known for her many reinventions and had everyone talking about her ensemble at the 2022 ceremony. Jenner turned up to the red carpet wearing an Off-White bridal dress that featured a poofy, long train, per the Daily Mail. She teamed the look with a white baseball cap and a netted veil of the same color She sported her signature dark long hair down and accessorized with dangling earrings.
With the Met Gala always being a big discussion point every year, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star's attire didn't go unnoticed on social media. In fact, she was criticized for her unique look. "Please look at Kylie Jenners 2022 Met Gala dress to see why we do not need Billionaires. All that damn money stealing food out of people's mouths and she doesn't even have the decency to use our money for a decent outfit for the #MetGala," one user harshly tweeted, adding, "Pathetic! Abolish Billionaires." Another person shared, "Kylie looks like she's getting married on a baseball field." As previously reported by NME, British singer Lily Allen, who was also in attendance, compared Jenner's outfit on her Instagram Story to one she wore at V Festival in 2006.
After being dragged for her choice of attire on the red carpet, it appears fans of Jenner are informing her of another mistake they believe she made on the night.
Kylie Jenner's fans think her after-party look was better
It seems Kylie Jenner just can't catch a break. After attending the Met Gala on May 2 and being criticized for wearing an Off-White ensemble that consisted of a wedding dress and baseball cap, she attended an after-party wearing a glamorous dress from the same designer that fans believe she should have worn to the main event.
On Instagram, Jenner showed off her second look to her whopping 334 million followers. As seen in the snapshot above, the makeup guru stunned in a satin gown that featured a corset over the top. Her attire featured long sheer white sleeves and looked very elegant on Jenner. She styled her dark locks down, and opted for a large ring and dangling earrings for accessories. When it came down to social media to have their say, they insisted Jenner made a mistake. "Omg Kylie Jenner's after party dress is much prettier than the one she wore on the red carpet," one user tweeted. "Kylie Jenner you have made an enemy out of me. why wouldn't she wear this as her actual met gala look????????" another person shared. "This should have been the look for the actual Met," a third remarked.
After much discussion, Jenner explained on Instagram that she chose to wear the wedding-style outfit to the red carpet because she wanted to honor the late Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, who she said she was supposed to attend the 2020 ceremony with before it was postponed.