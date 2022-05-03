Kylie Jenner Reveals Emotional Sentiment Behind Her Controversial Met Gala Look
The Kardashians left many eyebrows raised with their 2022 Met Gala looks. In fact, Kylie Jenner's bridal gown and baseball cap veil outfit that she wore to the Met Gala was met with a lukewarm response from commenters on social media. But we imagine that even the harshest critics may take a slightly softer tone once they learn the real story behind the reality star's controversial "Gilded Age" look.
Like many celebrities and socialites who attended the exclusive event, Jenner posted about her look on her Instagram page. She included several photos of herself getting into the extravagant white ballgown — with the help of a small army of stylists and a glass of wine — which she accessorized with a backward cap and a small, gold nameplate necklace that read "Off" — a reference to Off-White, the designer brand she was wearing. In the caption, Jenner told her followers the surprisingly emotional story behind the look, in which she paid tribute to a late friend.
Kylie Jenner wore Off-White to honor late designer Virgil Abloh
In her Instagram caption, Kylie Jenner wrote that she wore Off-White to honor her late friend and the designer brand's founder, Virgil Abloh. "Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020," the reality star and social media influencer revealed. "To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. I'm humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend." Jenner's post included a carousel of five photos of herself in the dress getting ready. At the end of her caption, she added, "We felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever."
In a second Instagram post, Jenner included a photo of a flower bouquet with a note signed with the name Shannon — presumably from Abloh's widow. "You are going to be amazingly perfect tonight," the sweet note read. "He will be with you guiding you up the stairs. We all know he never missed a party."
According to his New York Times obituary, Abloh died in November 2021 at age 41 after battling a rare form of cancer for two years. On top of creating the Off-White brand, he was the creative director of Louis Vuitton. We're sure Jenner did him proud.