Kylie Jenner Reveals Emotional Sentiment Behind Her Controversial Met Gala Look

In her Instagram caption, Kylie Jenner wrote that she wore Off-White to honor her late friend and the designer brand's founder, Virgil Abloh. "Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020," the reality star and social media influencer revealed. "To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. I'm humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend." Jenner's post included a carousel of five photos of herself in the dress getting ready. At the end of her caption, she added, "We felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever."

In a second Instagram post, Jenner included a photo of a flower bouquet with a note signed with the name Shannon — presumably from Abloh's widow. "You are going to be amazingly perfect tonight," the sweet note read. "He will be with you guiding you up the stairs. We all know he never missed a party."

According to his New York Times obituary, Abloh died in November 2021 at age 41 after battling a rare form of cancer for two years. On top of creating the Off-White brand, he was the creative director of Louis Vuitton. We're sure Jenner did him proud.