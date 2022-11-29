Kylie Jenner Has Something To Say About Balenciaga Controversy Claims

When one of the Kardashian-Jenners is in trouble, the rest of their family is too put under the watchful eye of the public. Even though Kim Kardashian is the one who does business with the now-disgraced fashion brand Balenciaga, sister Kylie Jenner is responding to online speculation about her involvement. The controversy began when Balenciaga released a campaign that featured children posing with the brand's "BDSM" teddy bear bags and included papers from a Supreme Court case about child sexual abuse material laws, per The New York Times.

Kardashian was called to respond to the public's outrage since she works closely with the fashion house as a brand ambassador and has appeared in their previous campaigns. "I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them," the reality star wrote in her apology on November 27. "I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again." She added that she was "re-evaluating [her] relationship with the brand."

Now one online conspiracy theory has pulled the Kylie Cosmetics owner into the Balenciaga mess.