Kylie Jenner Has Something To Say About Balenciaga Controversy Claims
When one of the Kardashian-Jenners is in trouble, the rest of their family is too put under the watchful eye of the public. Even though Kim Kardashian is the one who does business with the now-disgraced fashion brand Balenciaga, sister Kylie Jenner is responding to online speculation about her involvement. The controversy began when Balenciaga released a campaign that featured children posing with the brand's "BDSM" teddy bear bags and included papers from a Supreme Court case about child sexual abuse material laws, per The New York Times.
Kardashian was called to respond to the public's outrage since she works closely with the fashion house as a brand ambassador and has appeared in their previous campaigns. "I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them," the reality star wrote in her apology on November 27. "I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again." She added that she was "re-evaluating [her] relationship with the brand."
Now one online conspiracy theory has pulled the Kylie Cosmetics owner into the Balenciaga mess.
Kylie Jenner shuts down TikTok rumor about 'covering up for Balenciaga'
After posting photos giving a rare glimpse of her son, Wolf, Kylie Jenner was accused of attempting to pull attention away from her sister's Balenciaga scandal. On November 28, Jenner uploaded an Instagram carousel of "highlights" in her life, with the fourth and eighth photos being of her and Wolf with his face hidden from the camera. Since she posted this just one day after Kim Kardashian's response to the Balenciaga drama, a TikTok user released a video theorizing that momager Kris Jenner "[told] her kids to release the good photos" in order to distract from the controversy. Surprisingly, Kylie actually clapped back in the video's comments.
"Uh, whyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga?" Kylie wrote. "This is why I don't do this. Always something to say."
In response, the TikTok's creator replied, "I definitely understand that would be frustrating, most of us just want more raw honesty from your family tho instead of silence like with Astroworld." Oof. While many bought into the TikTok conspiracy, one user defended the reality family. "Why are u holding them responsible for 2 things they didn't do?" the user wrote, referencing the Balenciaga scandal and the Astroworld tragedy. According to CNN, the fashion brand filed a lawsuit blaming the production company that allegedly set up the controversial photoshoot for $25 million.