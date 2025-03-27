Former Fox News Star Tucker Carlson's Father, Richard Carlson, Dead At 84

Controversial conservative host Tucker Carlson is mourning an immense loss this week. His father, Richard "Dick" Carlson, died on March 24, 2025, at his home in Florida at the age of 84. While Tucker is a big name in right-wing media these days, one lesser-known truth to some is that he comes from a famous family. Like Tucker, Richard was also a journalist who built a long and often contentious career.

Richard was a reporter at KABC in the 1970s. According to the obituary Tucker shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Richard went on to work for the Reagan Administration in the 1980s and became the CEO of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in the 1990s before heading up part of King World Television. Tucker began his tribute to his father, noting that his death came "after six weeks of illness. He refused all painkillers to the end and left this world with dignity and clarity, holding the hands of his children with his dogs at his feet." At the end of the obituary, Tucker called his father "the toughest human being anyone in his family ever knew, and also the kindest and most loyal."