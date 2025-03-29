Tragic Details About George Foreman

This article contains references to substance abuse and suicide.

Whether you knew him as the two-time world heavyweight boxing champion or the man behind everyone's favorite portable heated grill, George Foreman — who sadly died in March 2025 at age 76 — was unarguably one of the most famous sportsmen of his time.

Nicknamed Big George, Foreman shot to fame by winning gold at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics and, after turning professional, became a dominant force in the ring. Although he lost the boxing world's most iconic fight — the 1974 Rumble in the Jungle against fellow G.O.A.T. candidate Muhammad Ali — he staged its most remarkable comeback, reclaiming his world title in 1995 at the relatively ripe old age of 45. By this point, he was just as renowned for his work as a church minister and the eponymous kitchen appliance, which made him more money than any of his sporting endeavors.

Of course, Foreman's life wasn't always so charmed. From deprived beginnings and divorces to near-bankruptcies and near-death experiences, here's a look at 14 times the boxing icon experienced tragedy.