Shady Details About Mark Consuelos
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Mark Consuelos has been a fixture on our screens ever since he was cast as Mateo Santos in the daytime soap opera "All My Children" back in 1995. "Missing," "Alpha House," and "Riverdale" are just a few of the TV shows he's racked up recurring roles in, while he's also graced the movie world in the likes of "My Super Ex-Girlfriend," "A Walk Among the Tombstones," and the upcoming "Scream 7."
However, Consuelos only became a fixture of the tabloids when he replaced Ryan Seacrest as permanent co-host to join wife Kelly Ripa on the set of her hit morning chat show in 2023. Indeed, barely a day goes by without "Live with Kelly and Mark" making the headlines. And they're not always for the most positive reasons. Sure, the Latin-born but non-Spanish-speaking star may present himself as Mr. Nice Guy, but there have also been several signs both on and outside of breakfast TV that he can also get super-shady at times. Here's a look at 14 examples.
Mark made tone-deaf comments during his wife Kelly's childbirth
Mark Consuelos might have the experience of welcoming three kids into the world. However, according to his wife, Kelly Ripa, he is far from the ideal birthing partner.
In 2023, the talk show favorite responded to an Instagram post from Amanda Hirsch, better known by her influencer name @notskinnybutnotfat, which asked, "What is one thing that your partner did, said or brought to the hospital that really helped you through your birth experience?" It's fair to say that Ripa's answer was dripping in sarcasm.
Indeed, the morning TV co-host told the world that while in the throes of one particular childbirth, Consuelos asked her, "Do you mind if I eat?" If that wasn't insensitive enough, Ripa also alleged that her husband also told her he was going to head to the batting cages "since you're gonna be here a while." It's not known which of the couple's three kids — Joaquin, Lola, and Michael — were on the verge of being born at the time. But interestingly, Consuelos has never denied the accusations.
Mark was accused of being mean to Kelly after sex
Mark Consuelos may have repeatedly been crowned People magazine's Sexiest TV Host. But according to his wife Kelly Ripa, there's nothing sexy about his post-coital behavior. In fact, after intimacy, the actor apparently turns into something of a grouch.
This particular revelation came in 2017 during one of the many, many on-air conversations about their sex life. Ripa told audiences (via E! News), "He's immediately mean to me afterwards and I don't like that. I think it's bizarre. He becomes short with me, like irritated." Despite Consuelos looking visibly awkward, his other half continued, "I'm like, 'Oh, now you're irritated? You were so loving three minutes ago!'"
As you'd expect, Ripa's candid confession soon went viral. And perhaps in a spot of damage limitation on her husband's behalf, the "Hope and Faith" star claimed that she'd only been joking. The former soap opera hunk also felt the need to defend himself, telling viewers, "I didn't refute it because I thought it was the most ridiculous thing I ever heard." He then added that far from being mean after the throes of passion, he simply goes to sleep.
Mark used to struggle with the green-eyed monster
If a young Mark Consuelos had his own theme tune, it would undoubtedly be John Lennon's "Jealous Guy." According to his wife of nearly 30 years, the "Riverdale" star used to be consumed by it.
During one particular episode of her podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera" in 2023, Kelly Ripa told listeners, and her guesting other half, that the biggest complaint she had about their oft-strange marriage was his bouts of jealousy. "That was a hard pill to swallow," she acknowledged (via Us Weekly) before recalling an incident that proved how difficult things got.
The drama occurred during a meal at an Italian restaurant just a week after the couple got hitched. "The waiter was, like, a very cute old man, he's definitely in his 70s, if not 80s," Ripa said. "He leaned down and he said, 'And for the principessa?'" Although the recent bride was flattered to be described as a princess, the recent groom took instant offense and "picked a horrible fight." On hearing the story, Consuelos admitted that he was "pretty insane" in his twenties but insisted that envy is no longer a trait he possesses.
Mark tried to catch his wife with a flower delivery
Getting jealous over a flattering septuagenarian waiter, however, was nothing compared to the stunt that Mark Consuelos pulled long after the honeymoon period. Indeed, in the book he contributed to with Kelly Ripa, "What Makes a Marriage Last," the "American Horror Story" actor admitted he once got so paranoid his wife was cheating that he flew from Boston to New York to try and prove it.
Consuelos explained that he started to get suspicious during a period filming away from home when he couldn't get hold of Ripa. On his impromptu flight back, he called his wife to ask about her whereabouts, to which she replied she was cleaning the bathroom. "Apparently, he thought that sounded very fishy," she explained (via Cosmopolitan). "He wanted to catch me. So he gets home and tells the doorman to call up to the apartment and tell me there's a flower delivery. I'm excited because I'm thinking, 'Oh my gosh, he's sending me flowers!'"
However, instead of a bunch of red roses, a mop-holding, bathrobe-sporting Ripa was greeted by her angry husband. "He comes in — he doesn't even say hello. He's looking for something. I'm still looking for the flower guy! And he's sweeping the scene!" Again, Consuelos acknowledged that he was entirely in the wrong and that he's no longer the jealous person he once was.
Mark was booed for revealing TMI about his wife on air
"Live with Kelly and Mark" is renowned for its married hosts revealing a little too much information about each other. But in 2023, Mark Consuelos got so near the knuckle that the studio audience started to boo him.
The drama began when the couple started talking about cricketing, which Kelly Ripa helpfully explained (via The Sun) is the "art of rubbing your feet together before bed, like a cricket." The "Marvin's Room" actress admitted that she does exactly that to Consuelos on a nightly basis and instinctively did it during a bedbound segment with guest host Jerry O'Connell.
Consuelos then chimed in, "Which is dangerous, especially in the fall, when things are dry, because if you don't shave, you can start a fire." Although Ripa was clearly irritated by the insensitive comment, her husband went on to joke that she could put her skills to use on a survival show before warning the crowd, "Make sure you change the batteries on your fire alarm!" The sea of boos that resulted proved that those in attendance were firmly Team Kelly.
Mark often zones out while his wife is talking on air
Jimmy Kimmel no doubt regretted asking how Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa were enjoying sharing both their personal and professional lives since joining forces on morning television. The late-night host inadvertently appeared to start a domestic between the married pair. And Consuelos' short attention span was to blame.
While guesting on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2025, the pair both claimed that they had no problem being in each other's pockets 24/7. But that's perhaps because Consuelos often transports his mind to somewhere else entirely. Indeed, as shown in the playback of a particular "Live with Kelly and Mark" clip, the latter clearly appeared to drift off while the former was talking.
"I was just having a moment," Consuelos explained to Kimmel (via The Sun). "I was just literally thinking about lunch." And apparently, this is a regular occurrence at home, too. In fact, Ripa joked that her husband would often zone out for all but one percent of their conversations. She then added, "At least pretend you're paying attention to me on air. From 9 until 10, it's not that hard."
Mark claimed Kelly had a**hole syndrome
Who of us hasn't watched a typically obscure sport during the Olympics and then suddenly made it their entire personality for a week or two? Kelly Ripa is certainly no stranger to such a habit. Unfortunately, her enthusiasm is often dampened by her husband Mark Consuelos' insulting response.
"I have what Mark likes to call 'a**hole syndrome," Ripa explained to listeners of her podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera" (via the New York Post) in 2024. "I don't have imposter syndrome. So I think that I can do everything." Speaking to guest Elisabeth Moss, Ripa then thought of a specific example that riled up her other half.
"Like, I'm not kidding, we'll watch the Winter Olympics, and I start moving furniture in the living room, and he goes, 'What are you doing?' and I go, 'I'm gonna figure skate.' He's like, 'Stop it.' I watched it, I got it." Ripa also revealed, however, that Consuelos himself may be responsible for the apparent a**hole syndrome, having bought his wife a gym membership she'd previously been resistant to.
Mark shamed Anderson Cooper's domestic habits
Of course, Kelly Ripa isn't the only celebrity that Mark Consuelos has shamed while presenting their morning show together. In 2024, Anderson Cooper became another victim of the co-host's loose lips, and on this occasion, it was related to a simple domestic chore.
The tea was spilled during a discussion on what's acceptable to place into a garbage disposal. Consuelos revealed that while attending his and Ripa's home for Chinese food one evening, Cooper had a controversial way of disposing of the leftovers. Apparently, the CNN host "dumped," "shoved," and "pushed" every last morsel into the household appliance.
"I'm like, 'What are you doing?'" Consuelos remarked (via Decider), expressing his horror at the time. "He goes, 'That's what this is for.' No, it's not." The "All My Children" star then went on to inform Ripa, and no doubt remind Cooper, that the disposal is only designed for scraps and not full meals. "There's a lot of things you shouldn't put down there," he added, citing noodles as one of the biggest no-nos.
Mark throws shade at New Jersey
Mark Consuelos might want to take a day off if Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, or any other star proud of hailing from New Jersey ever visits the "Live with Kelly and Mark" studio. For in 2023, the co-host repeatedly took aim at the Garden State and its inhabitants live on air for their apparent lack of traveling skills, in particular.
Consuelos went on the attack while discussing a survey that stated that New Jersey residents "don't know how to travel." "Well first of all, if you have to get out and pump your own gas, you're going to be like, 'What's this?'" was his first explanation for the results (via Decider). "What do you mean you can't pump your own gas? I want to pump my own gas! You can't do it in New Jersey."
While Kelly Ripa tried to placate New Jersey viewers by revealing that she could relate to their apparent problems with carry-on luggage, Consuelos continued to stick the knife in, this time complaining about the city's road sign locations. "Also when they get out of the airport, if they're driving, they won't understand the exit signs because the exit signs are before the exit," he added. "Whereas in New Jersey, they're like a half mile afterwards — turn right!"
Mark once threw Kelly's wedding ring out of the window
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have now been married for the best part of three decades. But judging from the glut of stories about the latter's behavior during their early days, it's a wonder they even made it to their first anniversary. In fact, shortly after tying the knot, the "Cop Out" actor appeared to believe that the pair had made a grave mistake.
While appearing on Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas' podcast "Double Date" in 2021, Ripa recalled (via She Knows) one particular argument when Consuelos made his feelings crystal clear. "I think Mark felt like he rushed into it and maybe he made a mistake and maybe he was regretting it and he took my wedding ring and threw it out the window. And then he turned around and I said, 'I'm still here.'"
Ripa believes that at the time, Consuelos expected her to suddenly disappear, and so he was caught off guard when she remained by his side. "I looked at him and said, 'I get it, I'm young and married too, I'm scared too, I get it,'" she added. "This is forever, I'm with you. Now we have to go find that ring."
Mark broke up with Kelly three days before their wedding
While commemorating National Break-Up Day (yes, that's a thing) in December 2023 on their morning TV show, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos asked anyone thinking of dumping their partner to give them a call and pass over the task. "I'm good at it," the latter boasted (via The Sun). "I can do it. I rip that band-aid right off." And as she soon explained, his wife can certainly vouch for such claims.
"I want to announce something," Ripa told the audience. "I'm the last person he's broken up with." The former soap opera star then revealed that just three days before they were due to walk down the aisle in 1996, Consuelos called things off. Yes, the "Pitch" actor very nearly left his future wife of almost 30 years at the altar before thankfully having second thoughts.
When jokingly asked how his pre-marriage dumping worked out for him, a sheepish Consuelos replied, "I think really well actually." Ripa then quipped that she "had that super weed-be-gone resistance."
Mark was accused of photoshopping his physique
Mark Consuelos nearly broke the internet in November 2024 when he showed off his glistening torso in an advertising campaign for footwear brand Stuart Weitzman. And the morning TV show host nearly broke the internet again when accusations started to fly in that his rippling muscles weren't all they seemed.
"AI is awesome," was one such online comment (via the Daily Mail), implying that Consuelos had relied on technology for his six-pack. "Those calves almost look like implants," came another, suggesting that the "Kingdom" actor may well have relied on cosmetic surgery, too.
Before all the speculation mounted, Consuelos insisted in a press statement that his impressive physical appearance stemmed from nothing but good old-fashioned hard work and that Kelly Ripa had been instrumental in his decision to sign up. "When I told her about the campaign concept of strong, sophisticated and sexy, she encouraged me to go for it — and put all my hours in the gym to good use!'
Mark kissed another woman while celebrating a sporting victory
There are occasions on their hit morning TV show where Mark Consuelos appears determined to sit in Kelly Ripa's doghouse. What else can explain why the former decided to admit, completely unprovoked, that he'd once kissed another woman in the throes of a sporting celebration?
During a 2024 episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," Consuelos recalled (via Us Weekly) seeing his favorite soccer team, Campobasso 1919, won the championship and how he commemorated such an occasion: "I'm running and I see this lady, let's call her my aunt — maybe someone else's aunt — and we look at each other and we're so excited and there's this [plexi]glass and we come to the glass, and you know what? I kissed her."
Consuelos went on to reveal that not only was the kiss a passionate one but that he closed his eyes, too. When pressed further on the subject, the "Queen of the South" actor finally appeared to realize he'd dug a hole for himself and desperately tried to climb out, arguing that it could just as easily have been a guy he planted his lips on. "Don't try to save yourself now," Ripa responded. "You've already qualified this as somebody's aunt."
Mark once took his son to Hooters for a playdate
Mark Consuelos' Father of the Year credentials came into question during a 2024 episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark" when it was revealed he once took his son (it's not known whether it was Michael or Joaquin) on an unconventional playdate. As disbelieving wife Kelly Ripa told the audience, "The Girls on the Bus" actor arranged to meet up with another dad and their respective kids at Hooters!
"They came in reeking of cigarette smoke," Ripa recalled (via Soaps). "I was like, 'Did you guys sit in the smoking section?' They were like, 'The whole place is the smoking section.'" Consuelos, who'd brought the story on himself by boasting about how proud he was that the restaurant chain was based in his Florida home state, tried to defend himself, placing all the blame on the unnamed dad in the process.
"And, you know, sometimes, when your kid's friends with a kid, the parents are like, 'Alright, fine, I've gotta hang out with the parent as well,'" Consuelos reasoned. "It wasn't like my go-to like hangout. It was solidified by the fact [the other dad] said, 'We're gonna go take the kids out to eat chicken wings.' I said, 'Sure.' And he was driving, and then we pulled into Hooters."