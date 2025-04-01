Shady Details About Mark Consuelos

Mark Consuelos might have the experience of welcoming three kids into the world. However, according to his wife, Kelly Ripa, he is far from the ideal birthing partner.

In 2023, the talk show favorite responded to an Instagram post from Amanda Hirsch, better known by her influencer name @notskinnybutnotfat, which asked, "What is one thing that your partner did, said or brought to the hospital that really helped you through your birth experience?" It's fair to say that Ripa's answer was dripping in sarcasm.

Indeed, the morning TV co-host told the world that while in the throes of one particular childbirth, Consuelos asked her, "Do you mind if I eat?" If that wasn't insensitive enough, Ripa also alleged that her husband also told her he was going to head to the batting cages "since you're gonna be here a while." It's not known which of the couple's three kids — Joaquin, Lola, and Michael — were on the verge of being born at the time. But interestingly, Consuelos has never denied the accusations.