Tragic Details About Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf's Life

Fox News personality and comedian Kat Timpf is known for her ability to poke fun at herself through all of life's ups and downs, and let's just say, she's had more than her fair share of heartbreak. Between the loss of her mother to being physically accosted by a hater, as well as facing shock health woes during what should have been a happy time in her life, the sad truth is Timpf has been through a lot over the years.

We'll start with the death of Timpf's mom. In February 2015, she shared on X (then known as Twitter) that her mother had died just weeks after being diagnosed with amyloidosis. In the time since, she's used her platform to spread awareness of the disease so others can catch it sooner. She's also shared details about how fast everything took a turn for the worse. Speaking on an episode of "The Sage Steele Show," Timpf recollected that her mom was about to be discharged when she succumbed to the condition. Though Timpf been 25 at the time, the experience forced her to grow up almost immediately. "I was in a position where I was there with my dad being very much a fellow adult in the situation ... that definitely had an impact on me," she said.

Heartbreakingly, the Fox personality also told Steele that there had been another big realization a decade later. Speaking about wanting to start a family with her husband, Timpf mused, "It's so weird to be thinking about having kids and being a mom when I don't remember what it's like to have one anymore." Of course, Timpf has since welcomed her own child — but more on that later.