Celebs Who Have Gotten Randomly Attacked

Celebrities are regular people who are often celebrated for their remarkable abilities. Whether they're a fantastic actor, an amazing singer, a politician, or something else entirely, the people we collectively celebrate make up a minority of impressive individuals many people adore. Unfortunately, when someone becomes a celebrity, there are plenty of people who despise them along with their throng of fans, and sometimes, these fans can become violent.

Of course, celebrities have faced random attacks from people who want nothing more than to become famous by doing something awful. Still, in many cases, a celebrity faces a random attack when someone who doesn't like them happens to walk by and takes advantage of the situation. Whatever the reason, celebrities are often subjected to more random violence than the rest of us, and this applies to celebs from various fields.

Actors, singers, and other artists have all been randomly attacked and lived to tell the tale. Some attacks are brutal and cause serious damage, while others are minor and do little more than land the assailant behind bars. Whatever the severity, each of these celebrities faced a random attack when they least expected it.