Alec Baldwin's Oldest Daughter Ireland And His Wife Have An Awkward Age Gap

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have a considerable age difference of 26 years. While it's hardly shocking to see an actor married to a much younger woman, these relationships can often lead to some interesting dynamics within the extended family. In the Baldwins' case, Alec gave his oldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, a stepmother much closer in age to her than himself. Ireland and Hilaria are 11 years apart, an age gap similar to the one that separates Hilaria and Alec's oldest and youngest children — the couple's daughters Carmen and Ilaria are nine years apart.

In other words, Alec's oldest daughter and his wife could very easily be sisters. But the awkward age gap never got in the way of Hilaria and Ireland's relationship. When Hilaria came under fire for exaggerating her ties to Spain in late 2020, Ireland jumped to her defense. "It's so pathetic that anyone would wanna play detective, and dig that deep into someone's life that they don't know, don't know anything about, how they were raised, who they were actually raised by," she said on her Instagram Stories (via Page Six).

Hilaria has gone so far as to claim she wouldn't have invested in the relationship with Alec had Ireland not approved of it. "I [was] not going to be the wicked stepmother. My place in life is not to come into a family and cause problems," she said in a March 2025 episode of "The Baldwins" (via New York Post). Hilaria and Ireland's closeness in age has also put them in similar life stages.