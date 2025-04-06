The Tragedy Of Guy Fieri Gets Sadder And Sadder
Renowned for his spiky, bleached blonde hair, penchant for everyday American food, and creation of the mythical state of culinary mind known as Flavortown, the oft-shady Guy Fieri is undoubtedly one of the most popular and attention-grabbing TV chefs of the modern era. As well as bringing in millions of viewers to the small screen — the occasionally faked Food Network — with shows such as "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," "Ultimate Recipe Showdown," and "Guy's Grocery Games," the Columbus native has also won a Daytime Emmy award, produced the off-Broadway play "The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers," and opened up far too many restaurants to mention.
Yet, the University of Nevada graduate hasn't always had everything his own way. From the deaths of beloved family members and near-death experiences to damaging false allegations and physical altercations, here's a look at 13 times that Fieri's eventful life took a turn for the tragic.
Guy was nearly killed in a horseback riding accident
It seems fair to say that Guy Fieri and large animals don't mix. While trying out his rodeo skills as a teenager, he suffered a blow to the head, split lip, and broken wrist after his bull of choice got startled by a bloodthirsty dog. And as a ten-year-old, he very nearly lost his life after being stomped on by a horse.
"I think he goes down, and I fall off," Fieri explained to "In Depth with Graham Bensinger." "I roll over the shoulder and fall and his next step was on me." The future Food Network star was left bleeding from the inside as a result. But to make matters worse, his parents were backpacking across the other side of the Atlantic at the time, and so doctors didn't initially have the permission to investigate why.
Luckily, a rushed-through court order enabled medical professionals to discover that he had a bruised heart and a torn ligament from his liver. "I was f***ed up," Fieri told GQ, going on to add that his mother, Penelope, was left devastated by the accident. Luckily, the youngster made a full recovery and was obviously undeterred from literally getting back on the saddle.
Guy was falsely accused of drunk driving
While studying at Las Vegas' University of Nevada, Guy Fieri was involved in a devastating car crash that took the life of a fellow passenger. And to make things even more traumatic, the chef was wrongly accused of driving the vehicle while also under the influence.
Appearing on "Now What? with Brooke Shields," Fieri explained that his 19-year-old self had been enjoying the spectacle of drag boat racing with several military men staying at a campsite close to his. On their way back, their car was chased by the police, who suspected a case of drunk driving, and it eventually flipped over. When the future Emmy award winner, who'd been in the backseat, awoke in hospital, he found himself handcuffed to a gurney.
Indeed, the rest of the survivors had put the blame squarely on Fieri, and he was subsequently forced to lawyer up. Luckily, it was quickly determined that the restaurateur wasn't the guilty party. However, he still took plenty of invaluable life lessons from the horrific experience. "It's things I teach my kids all the time," he explained to Shields (via People). "Don't trust anybody to drive you. Don't trust what anybody puts in a drink and gives it to you ... You have to be the master of your domain."
Guy's sister died of cancer
In 2011, Guy Fieri experienced the devastating loss of his younger sister, Morgan, to metastatic melanoma at the age of just 38. As a result, the chef and his wife, Lori, successfully applied for custody of her son Jules. And he's continued to keep her memory alive in several other ways, too.
While appearing on Ross Mathews' podcast "Hello Ross" in 2022, Fieri revealed that he's often sensed Morgan's presence by his side. "It's not a booming voice from the sky but it's these feelings," he explained (via People), referring to his first spiritual experience at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, where he officiated 101 same-sex weddings. "I could feel this movement that I was supposed to engage Jules differently."
Two years later, Fieri revealed how he's also paid his respects to Morgan, who was openly gay, on a visual level, too. "This is a memorial that I have here in my house," he said in an Instagram clip posted on the day she would have turned 52. The Food Network star showed his followers a mosaic artwork of a woman resembling his late sibling and then a matching tattoo on his forearm. "Celebrate her every day, particularly on her birthday," he commented. "Love you Morgan."
Guy's hit show was hit with a lawsuit
As the saying goes, where there's a hit, there's a writ. In 2011, four years after Guy Fieri's most popular show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" first premiered, a former producer sued the scandal-hit Food Network for breach of contract. He ultimately argued that its host, who got his start on "The Next Food Network Star," was the individual at fault.
David Page claimed that Page Television and Video Prods company had been deliberately ousted by the network, and Fieri, in particular, without due cause. Following a countersuit that alleged that the producer had created an "intolerable" work environment, the matter was settled out of court. However, the initial plaintiff was still not happy, as he explained to The Minnesota Star Tribune.
"The reason I lost 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' is because of Guy Fieri," a disgruntled Page said. "As happens to many instant celebrities, he pretty quickly decided he no longer wanted to be produced or directed. Guy worked for more than a year to try to get the network to take the show away from me and give it to another production company, where presumably he would be in control." Page went on to argue that his new nemesis wanted to make every single decision, regardless of the fact that the decisions he made "Created a remarkably successful show and had done wonders for his [Fieri's] career."
Guy was continually berated by Anthony Bourdain
It's unlikely that Anthony Bourdain ever invited Guy Fieri over for dinner. In fact, barely an interview went by without the culinary genius passing judgment on the spiky-haired blonde. So why exactly, like many other warring celebrity chefs, did the pair not get along?
Well, Bourdain first made his disdain known in a 2008 TV Guide interview where he described (via Yahoo! Life) his fellow chef as a "Simpsons" character "designed by committee." He later told the same magazine, "I look at Guy Fieri and I just think, 'Jesus, I'm glad that's not me.'" And during his aptly titled 2015 tour "Close to the Bone," he took aim at the Food Network star's dress sense, declaring to the audience (via Atlanta Magazine), "He's 52 years-old and still rolling around in the flame outfit ... How does Guy Fieri de-douche?"
Fieri did occasionally fight back, bringing up Bourdain's checkered history in a comedy roast, saying "I hear you're the only one in class who did most of his cooking with a spoon and a Bic lighter." But for the most part, the "Ultimate Recipe Showdown" host seemed more disappointed than hurt by all the jibes. "I don't like him making fun of people, and I don't like him talking s***," he told GQ. "And he's never talked s*** to my face. I know he's definitely gotta have issues, 'cos the average person doesn't behave that way."
Guy was sued by his business partner
In 1996, Guy Fieri and his business partner Steve Gruber opened up a Santa Rosa pasta joint named Johnny Garlic's. The venture proved to be such a success that it soon became a chain, with branches popping up across various other California locations. Unfortunately, their collaboration eventually started getting sour, and fast.
In 2015, nearly 20 years after introducing the Golden State to Bourbon Buffalo Meatloaf and Guy-Talian Spicy Sausage & Penne, Fieri decided that he'd had enough and filed a petition to have all seven remaining Johnny Garlic's closed. Gruber, however, felt that there was still plenty of life left in the chain and subsequently sued the Fieri in a bid to obtain full ownership. To make matters even more awkward, the pair were still partners in another property at the time, Tex Wasabi's Rock-N-Roll Sushi-BBQ.
Luckily for Gruber, the court ruled in his favor, and he was allowed to hoover up all of Fieri's shares in the firm. But it only proved to be a temporary reprieve. Just three years later, Johnny Garlic's was forced to close its doors everywhere for good, with its sole owner citing (via Vice) the "cost of doing business" as the primary reason for its downfall.
Guy was punched by his hairstylist
The ever-transformative Guy Fieri and one of the hair stylists he has to thank for that, Ariel Ramirez, appeared to suffer a bout of post-airplane rage in 2013 following a flight to San Francisco. In fact, things got so heated between the pair that they ended up getting into a physical fight.
The drama began when they left the city's airport and briefly shared a ride to their destination. It's not clear what caused things to escalate, but in a video obtained by TMZ, a clearly enraged Ramirez appears to have been thrown out of the vehicle and subsequently starts throwing punches at Fieri through the SUV's open door.
"F***ing d***head," Ramirez can be heard screaming before adding, "You f***ing a**hole" for good measure. Fieri didn't take this lying down, however, firing back an arsenal of curse words as well as kicking the stylist hard, too. In an effort to subdue the pair, both of whom had allegedly been drinking on their flight, the Food Network star's manager decided to get out of the car and book Ramirez a separate ride. "A bunch of guys were messing around," a Fieri spokesperson later claimed. "Things got a little out of hand, but they're all good now."
Guy faced a neighborhood uprising that derailed a business venture
Guy Fieri's plans to expand his food and drink empire hit a stumbling block in 2014 when he was challenged by residents near Santa Rosa who didn't take kindly to the prospect of increased noise and traffic from the area's foremost wine connoisseurs.
The Food Network regular had intended to open an upmarket boutique winery in a rural area west of the Californian city. But local residents objected so much to the idea that they staged a protest outside a public hearing. "We want to emphasize that we've taken the neighbors' concerns into consideration," claimed Fieri's attorney, Tina Wallis (via The Press Democrat). But that didn't appease the disgruntled locals who waved signs reading messages such as "Shhhhhhh! Keep Willowside Safe & Quiet: No to Guy Fieri."
"I'm afraid I'm going to have to close my business because of the noise," reasoned Diana Monk, owner of a nearby horse boarding facility. "This is my income, and I won't be able to put a child on a horse during the crush or during events. A horse will spook." The tactics seemed to work, and after the Sonoma County Board of Zoning Adjustments rejected Fieri's plans, the TV chef decided not to pursue the idea any further.
Guy's beloved Lamborghini was stolen
In 2011, one of Guy Fieri's true pride and joys, his yellow Lamborghini worth a cool $200,000, was thieved from a dealership by a 19-year-old opportunist. And in an unpredictable twist, the same teen was later sentenced to 21 years in prison for attempted murder.
Fieri was asked to testify in the trial of Marin County native Max Wade three years after his beloved car was stolen. And it took just five minutes for him to confirm that he hadn't given permission for the young adult to drive the vehicle in question. "For me as a guy who talks on TV all the time I was surprised that it was that short; I just wanted to keep it straight and to the point, let's wrap this up," the Food Network star said (via ABC7 News).
It took over 12 months for the cops to retrieve the Lamborghini, which had been kept at a Richmond storage facility. "I have friends calling me saying, listen I just saw your car on the freeway and I'm like believe it or not there is more than one yellow convertible Lamborghini in Northern California," Fieri revealed about his skepticism. But when the truth came to light, Wade was subsequently found guilty of commercial burglary and auto theft. Yet, it was a far more serious crime — the 2012 shooting of a thankfully unharmed romantic rival — that put him behind bars for over two decades.
Guy's dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
Having lost his younger sister Morgan to cancer in 2011, Guy Fieri was undoubtedly left devastated when his father Jim also received a cancer diagnosis just a few years later. Luckily, the former leather goods store owner was given the all-clear in 2017, as his son proudly revealed in an interview with People in 2022.
"My dad just beat pancreatic cancer five years ago, which was a miracle," Fieri said. "And he's been a great advocate for people that have gone through it." The "Guy Off the Hook" host also took several life lessons from such a hardship, adding, "I think you got to live every single day. That's the biggest thing — you never know what tomorrow's going to bring."
That proved to be true though when, just over a year later, in 2024, Fieri's dad died at the age of 81. Commemorating Father's Day in June 2024, the Food Network star admitted to his Instagram followers that he was feeling Jim's absence but acknowledged, "When you're having a tough day some little miracles happen in the world."
Guy suffered backlash for the company he keeps
In 2024, Guy Fieri showed off Instagram photos of a benefit event in which his eponymous foundation collaborated with HealthCorps, an organization whose mission is to make a meaningful difference and strengthen communities nationwide. Upon learning the identity of its co-founder though, many followers weren't exactly feeling charitable.
Reportedly, the fact that HealthCorps was run by controversial TV personality Dr. Oz and his wife, Lisa, essentially left Fieri at risk of being canceled. "Why is Oz there? I'm not a fan!" one individual complained (via Yahoo! Entertainment), adding, "You just lost me as a viewer." "An all-time low for Flavortown," "Another one bites the dust," and "Your friends are sus for sure" were just some of the other disapproving comments posted next to snaps of Fieri and the Oz family at the bash.
Dr. Oz has always been a polarizing figure for his advocacy of unscientific methods. But this meeting of minds was particularly ill-timed for many as he'd just been considered to front the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services by Donald Trump.
Guy had to close multiple restaurants
While it was Guy Fieri's decision to pull out of the Johnny Garlic's chain that eventually went bust in the late 2010s, many of his restaurant shutdowns have been completely out of his hands.
In 2017, just five years after opening in Times Square, the Food Network star was forced to close Guy's American Kitchen & Bar, the eatery famously savaged by The New York Times' Pete Wells in 2012. "Why did the toasted marshmallow taste like fish?" was just one of several zingers that made the joint a laughingstock in the culinary world.
And while his Chicken Guy! restaurant chain once boasted 18 different branches, that number had reduced to just 11 by 2024. One of them in the Michigan city of Livonia closed less than 18 months after it had first opened its doors. Even the continuous footfall of Mickey Mouse worshippers couldn't prevent its Disney Springs location from getting evicted in 2024.
Guy was the victim of a tequila heist
13 years after his yellow Lamborghini was stolen by a teen who was later found guilty of attempted murder, Guy Fieri somehow managed to get himself embroiled in another bizarre crime. And on this occasion, it involved an "Ocean's Eleven"-esque heist of his tequila company.
In 2024, a couple of trucks carrying a whopping 4,000 cases of Santo Tequila, the brand Fieri formed with ex-Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar, were stolen at a facility in Mexico. "This wasn't haphazardly that someone decided they would go steal a truck," Fieri told Fox News Digital. "Someone was planning it, someone got it, someone still has 10,000 bottles of it."
According to Fieri, the thieves manipulated the trucks' GPS system to make it seem as though Santo Tequila's distribution center in Pennsylvania was the destination. Instead, at least one of the vehicles headed to Los Angeles and was recovered with its contents still intact. The remaining cases, however, were never found. "When I got the phone call, it was really just like, 'Wait a sec, is somebody punking me?'" the Food Network admitted about his first response to the theft.