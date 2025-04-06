The Tragedy Of Guy Fieri Gets Sadder And Sadder

It seems fair to say that Guy Fieri and large animals don't mix. While trying out his rodeo skills as a teenager, he suffered a blow to the head, split lip, and broken wrist after his bull of choice got startled by a bloodthirsty dog. And as a ten-year-old, he very nearly lost his life after being stomped on by a horse.

"I think he goes down, and I fall off," Fieri explained to "In Depth with Graham Bensinger." "I roll over the shoulder and fall and his next step was on me." The future Food Network star was left bleeding from the inside as a result. But to make matters worse, his parents were backpacking across the other side of the Atlantic at the time, and so doctors didn't initially have the permission to investigate why.

Luckily, a rushed-through court order enabled medical professionals to discover that he had a bruised heart and a torn ligament from his liver. "I was f***ed up," Fieri told GQ, going on to add that his mother, Penelope, was left devastated by the accident. Luckily, the youngster made a full recovery and was obviously undeterred from literally getting back on the saddle.