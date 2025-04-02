Top Gun Star, Val Kilmer, Dead At 65

Beloved actor Val Kilmer, whose unforgettable performances in "Top Gun," "Batman Forever," and "The Doors" made him a Hollywood legend, has died. He was 65 years old.

The New York Times confirmed Kilmer's passing on April 1, noting that he died at his home in Los Angeles. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, revealed that the cause of death was pneumonia. As of now, his family has not released an official statement.

In recent years, Kilmer had largely stepped away from the spotlight after a long battle with health complications, most notably throat cancer. Diagnosed in 2015, he underwent a tracheotomy that permanently altered his voice and affected his ability go about his day to day. "I obviously am sounding much worse than I feel," Kilmer says in the film, his voice thin and raspy. "I can't speak without plugging this hole [in his throat]. You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat," he shared in the documentary "Val," which chronicles his decades-long career in the industry. "It's an obstacle that is very present with whoever sees me."

