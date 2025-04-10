Trump's Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles Did The One Thing No One Else In His Orbit Dared To Do
Donald Trump loves to surround himself with yes men, but Susie Wiles, his Chief of Staff, appears to be the exception.
Donald has a history of banishing political advisors or adversaries who've disagreed with him away from his field of vision. Many of Trump's former staff and advisors from his first term — including former vice president Mike Pence — are on icy terms with him today, mainly because they didn't blindly agree with his actions as president during his first term, and later warned of the repercussions of him becoming the president again. However, Donald's team says otherwise. "The majority of the people who served in President Trump's cabinet and in his administration, like the majority of Americans, have overwhelmingly endorsed his candidacy to beat Crooked Joe Biden and take back the White House," read a statement from Steven Cheung, Donald's campaign spokesperson, per AP News.
Wiles, however, seems to be one of the only people in Donald's life who can speak to him candidly, even if it's something he doesn't want to hear. During an interview with Lara Trump, whom Donald reportedly didn't like until he heard her praising him, Wiles admitted she was the one who relayed to Donald that he'd lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. "Coming to him after the 2020 election in [20]21 and telling him what he thought was the circumstance, wasn't, which is how I got into all this," she shared (via Daily Mail). Instead of lashing out, Trump said, "'Well can't you fix it?' 'But he's such a resilient person and he's seen so much, it's very hard to surprise him.'"
It would have taken a lot of courage for anyone else to tell Trump he'd lost the election, but given his admiration for Wiles, it was probably a walk in the park.
Donald Trump really loves Susie Wiles
Many people have quit the Trump administration, but it seems that Susie Wiles will be with Donald Trump until the end. Well, at least if it's by his choice. Every time Wiles is brought up to Trump in an interview or at an event, he's quick to shower her with praise.
"When I came to Florida, Florida was a Democrat state. They had a Democrat Governor. They had one Democrat Senator. It was largely a Democrat state. And through various reasons, I ended up with Susie running the campaign and she was unbelievable," Trump said in January 2025 (via Florida Politics). Citing his victories during the 2024 presidential election, he said, "Do you know that there has never been a woman Chief of Staff, but there is now." He continued, "I'm so surprised. I'm very surprised, but it came time to run the campaign and I said, 'Well, I've never had a loss with Susie."
Trump also lavished her with praise in celebration of Women's History Month. "A woman that's just absolutely incredible, I can't tell you enough about her. She ran my campaign, we kept winning, winning, winning," he said. "And then we did well where she won Florida by record numbers, and I said, you know, the second time, I said, 'We'll just keep running Florida, and the big one was stolen from us,'" he continued, referencing his long-standing, unsubstantiated belief about voter fraud in the 2020 election. "So I said we better get her for number three. And we won every swing state, by millions of votes ... her name is Susie Wiles ... and she just named as, and it's true, 'the most powerful woman in the world.'"