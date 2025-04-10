Trump's Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles Did The One Thing No One Else In His Orbit Dared To Do

Donald Trump loves to surround himself with yes men, but Susie Wiles, his Chief of Staff, appears to be the exception.

Donald has a history of banishing political advisors or adversaries who've disagreed with him away from his field of vision. Many of Trump's former staff and advisors from his first term — including former vice president Mike Pence — are on icy terms with him today, mainly because they didn't blindly agree with his actions as president during his first term, and later warned of the repercussions of him becoming the president again. However, Donald's team says otherwise. "The majority of the people who served in President Trump's cabinet and in his administration, like the majority of Americans, have overwhelmingly endorsed his candidacy to beat Crooked Joe Biden and take back the White House," read a statement from Steven Cheung, Donald's campaign spokesperson, per AP News.

Wiles, however, seems to be one of the only people in Donald's life who can speak to him candidly, even if it's something he doesn't want to hear. During an interview with Lara Trump, whom Donald reportedly didn't like until he heard her praising him, Wiles admitted she was the one who relayed to Donald that he'd lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. "Coming to him after the 2020 election in [20]21 and telling him what he thought was the circumstance, wasn't, which is how I got into all this," she shared (via Daily Mail). Instead of lashing out, Trump said, "'Well can't you fix it?' 'But he's such a resilient person and he's seen so much, it's very hard to surprise him.'"

It would have taken a lot of courage for anyone else to tell Trump he'd lost the election, but given his admiration for Wiles, it was probably a walk in the park.