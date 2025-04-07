Chelsea Handler's Transformation Is A Sight To See

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chelsea Handler has been making fans laugh for more than two decades, becoming a fixture on the American comedy scene. Raw, unfiltered, and casually candid, she's left little to the imagination when recounting her wild personal life, whether it's her brief fling with rapper-turned-mogul 50 Cent, the scandalous details behind one of her higher-profile breakups, or her penchant for celebrating her birthdays by skiing topless (until acquiescing to her embarrassed nephews' pleas to knock it off).

Meanwhile, she's cut a wide swath through the entertainment industry, hosting her own talk show — twice — along with being a six-time New York Times bestselling author, hosting award shows (in 2025, she emceed the Critics Choice Awards for the third consecutive time) and starring in her own comedy specials. Her latest Netflix standup outing is "The Feeling," in which she riffs on subjects ranging from a disastrous Thanksgiving with family to her encounter with controversial comedian Bill Cosby. She also hosts her own podcast, "Dear Chelsea."

Through it all, she's remained unapologetically herself — and her fans just keep on loving her for it. Read on for a look at Chelsea Handler's transformation.