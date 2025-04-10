Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's Steamiest Swimsuit Pics
Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, mostly dresses conservatively during press briefings, so her revealing snaps really stand out on social media. Before she became the youngest White House press secretary ever, Leavitt uploaded a couple of steamy photos to her Instagram page. In July 2023, she uploaded a pic of herself holding her son in the air on the beach, where she rocked a coffee-colored two-piece swimsuit. The bikini had high-waisted bottoms with thick straps along her waist, plus a thick-strap top that clung to her frame. Leavitt completed the look with a large sunhat as she was photographed from the side. "Beach day with my beach bum," she wrote in the caption. The high-waisted bottoms accentuated Leavitt's backside, and her tan legs were on full display. Leavitt has experienced tan blunders when speaking to the press, but she looked sunkissed in that beach snap. Unsurprisingly, the comment section was filled with compliments and thirsty comments from her followers.
Leavitt caught the attention of her followers with another swimsuit photo later that year. That pic was the first in an Instagram carousel recapping a trip to the Dominican Republic. Similar to the previous swimsuit snap, Leavitt was holding her son, but this time around, she sported a body-hugging black one-piece that had a plunging neckline with a zipper that was left partially unzipped. For that outfit, the future White House press secretary accessorized with a braided visor. There were a couple of other spicy shots in the Dominican Republic photo dump, as Leavitt was photographed wearing a revealing sundress that featured a low-cut neckline.
Even though those swimsuit photos captured the attention of Leavitt's followers, they were not even the spiciest outfits she wore that year.
Karoline Leavitt's past looks that drove followers wild
Before stepping into the role of White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt wore some outfits that totally missed the mark – but her feature-flaunting swimsuit was definitely not one of them. After visiting Nantucket Island in July 2023, Leavitt uploaded an Instagram carousel recapping the trip that featured a variety of wholesome images, plus one pic that put her curves on display. In the first slide of the post, the Saint Anselm College grad posed on a bridge in a skintight athleisure romper. The piece had thin shoulder straps that wrapped around her figure while showing off her assets. She completed the casual look with a baseball cap, large sunglasses, and a pair of sneakers as she lifted one foot to rest against a railing. After Donald Trump selected her as press secretary, trolls popped up in the comment section. One bashed Leavitt's outfit for eschewing conservative stereotypes.
It was not only in a beach setting that Leavitt flaunted her figure. The future press secretary to Donald Trump stunned in a revealing ensemble while attending a Miami Heat game in May 2023. Leavitt posted two snaps from the game to her Instagram page, which showed her in a lime green top that had spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She also wore a pair of relaxed-fit white pants — the green and white outfit was an homage to the Boston Celtics. "I'm taking my talents to South Beach ... Go Celtics," Leavitt wrote in the caption. The Celtics-centric look was accessorized with a woven handbag and open-toe sandals. Leavitt posed in the body-wrapped top in a box suite for the first slide and stood closer to the courtside in the second photo. Naturally, Instagram followers went crazy in the comment section of the skin-baring top.