Inside RHONY Star Ramona Singer's Controversial Life In Trump Land
"The Real Housewives of New York City" star Ramona Singer has a shady side and has never been afraid to share her often cringey opinions with the world, but she's always been a bit shifty when it comes to her political leanings. When Donald Trump first ran for president in 2016, Singer never admitted on camera who she voted for, but shared during the Season 9 "RHONY" reunion that she had met both Clinton and the former "Apprentice" star. However, it's clear that she's more in with Donald's crowd, as Page Six reported in 2021 that Singer was spotted hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago — during the COVID-19 pandemic, no less.
Ramona Singer dancing at Mar-a-Lago last night. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/rqRQ5q6OBn
— Chadwick (@ohchadwick) April 9, 2022
The following year, a user on X, formerly Twitter, shared a video of Singer doing Turtle Time at the Palm Beach, Florida, estate with Donald and Melania Trump in the background. "Ramona trying to stay relevant!" a fan replied. Another wrote, "This isn't surprising. I'm sure she's trying to land herself a MAGA millionaire. Gross... just gross. However, she's always been this way & the reason I have no desire to watch her on TV." One tweeted, "I just went from always defending her to literally being sick to my stomach. @ramonasinger you must be out of your mind. Andy fire her. Anyone supporting him is evil and does not belong on bravo." Despite the critics, Singer continues to have a grand ole' time with Donald and co., and she's desperate to prove to everyone how welcome she is at Mar-a-Lago.
Ramona Singer can't stop bragging about hanging out with Donald Trump
It seems Ramona Singer desperately wants to be a celebrity member of Mar-a-Lago, as she spends most of her time in Florida instead of New York City. On March 3, 2025, the X account PatriotTakes posted a video captured by Singer while attending a puppy auction at Mar-a-Lago. "Now I'm going to show you the beautiful dogs for auction," the former "RHONY" star said to the camera before revealing a long runway with models cradling puppies in their arms. "RaMAGA Singer," a fan joked. Another wrote, "F***ing Ramona Singer is a Dump Supporter."
After the "RHONY" Season 12 reunion, Singer's castmate Dorinda Medley shared a clip of the two arguing, with the label "Trump" over the OG housewife's head and "Biden" over hers. "Oh my god, go to church!" Singer yelled to Medley. "Few questions here. Do they go to the same Church? Do they know what Church is?!" the Blue Stone Manor owner captioned. In 2024, a fan also compared Singer to Trump, whose celebrity supporters include Kid Rock and Roseanne Barr, and wrote on Reddit, "They're actually quite alike when you think about it. She also just wants people to think she's cool but suffers from a deep lack of empathy for others and a mouth that speaks before she thinks."