Inside RHONY Star Ramona Singer's Controversial Life In Trump Land

It seems Ramona Singer desperately wants to be a celebrity member of Mar-a-Lago, as she spends most of her time in Florida instead of New York City. On March 3, 2025, the X account PatriotTakes posted a video captured by Singer while attending a puppy auction at Mar-a-Lago. "Now I'm going to show you the beautiful dogs for auction," the former "RHONY" star said to the camera before revealing a long runway with models cradling puppies in their arms. "RaMAGA Singer," a fan joked. Another wrote, "F***ing Ramona Singer is a Dump Supporter."

After the "RHONY" Season 12 reunion, Singer's castmate Dorinda Medley shared a clip of the two arguing, with the label "Trump" over the OG housewife's head and "Biden" over hers. "Oh my god, go to church!" Singer yelled to Medley. "Few questions here. Do they go to the same Church? Do they know what Church is?!" the Blue Stone Manor owner captioned. In 2024, a fan also compared Singer to Trump, whose celebrity supporters include Kid Rock and Roseanne Barr, and wrote on Reddit, "They're actually quite alike when you think about it. She also just wants people to think she's cool but suffers from a deep lack of empathy for others and a mouth that speaks before she thinks."