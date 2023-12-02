The Shady Side Of Ramona Singer

Ramona Singer has arguably made some good television since she joined "The Real Housewives of New York" back in 2008, but that's because she hasn't always made nice. She's often ruffled her castmates' feathers with her seemingly clueless behavior and sharp tongue. Those around the "RHONY" OG often felt her Singer Stinger, as in the time she threw a wine glass at Kristen Taekman's face during Season 6. Singer seemed to have had it out for the model since Taekman playfully threw water on her castmate's hair in an earlier episode, ruining her fresh blowout. When Takeman splashed her with lake water again, Singer was mad enough to chuck her Pinot hard enough to split her castmate's lips.

No one is safe from the Ramona Coaster — not even her BFF Sonja Morgan. "It's water off a duck's a** at this point. At this point, it just rolls right off. I actually laugh. She really needs to cut down on the tinfoil 'cause it's making her nuts," she stated on "Watch What Happens Live." Morgan went on to say that Singer's comments about her bankruptcy "hurt" and there were plenty of times the former housewife has been shady on and off the show.