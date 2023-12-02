The Shady Side Of Ramona Singer
Ramona Singer has arguably made some good television since she joined "The Real Housewives of New York" back in 2008, but that's because she hasn't always made nice. She's often ruffled her castmates' feathers with her seemingly clueless behavior and sharp tongue. Those around the "RHONY" OG often felt her Singer Stinger, as in the time she threw a wine glass at Kristen Taekman's face during Season 6. Singer seemed to have had it out for the model since Taekman playfully threw water on her castmate's hair in an earlier episode, ruining her fresh blowout. When Takeman splashed her with lake water again, Singer was mad enough to chuck her Pinot hard enough to split her castmate's lips.
No one is safe from the Ramona Coaster — not even her BFF Sonja Morgan. "It's water off a duck's a** at this point. At this point, it just rolls right off. I actually laugh. She really needs to cut down on the tinfoil 'cause it's making her nuts," she stated on "Watch What Happens Live." Morgan went on to say that Singer's comments about her bankruptcy "hurt" and there were plenty of times the former housewife has been shady on and off the show.
Ramona Singer was embroiled in a racist scandal
Season 13 of "RHONY" went down in history as one of the worst ever, and the low ratings were just the tip of the iceberg. As reported by Vanity Fair, Ramona Singer allegedly used a racial slur toward a Black crew member while filming, leading to an in-house investigation. Singer claimed she never said the slur but backtracked by stating that she used "NWord" instead. In another incident, Singer reportedly said about "RHONY's" first-ever Black cast member Eboni K. Williams, "This is why we didn't need Black people on the show. This is gonna ruin our show." Amid the claims, along with other alleged incidents, the former reality star was pulled from BravoCon 2023.
During the Bravolebrity-filled convention, producer Andy Cohen addressed Singer's absence. "I think the most that I can say is that we already shot 'Ultimate Girls Trip' and she's on the show, she's not here, and that's where we're at," he told the audience, per People. Cohen added, "It was the right call." According to a source, Singer will no longer be appearing at BravoCon for the foreseeable future.
Ramona Singer said Kristen Taekman was forgettable
Ramona Singer may not be on "RHONY" anymore, but fans will see her on the upcoming "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" legacy show, along with her frenemy Kristen Taekman, who only appeared on the show for two seasons. Singer's daughter Avery stated on the "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast that she thought Taekman was a "rogue" choice, adding, "I just genuinely forgot who she was." Singer chimed in, "Well, everyone did." She went on to say that she had "met" Taekman at the upfronts, and while things were pleasant between them, she shared, "Why don't we have Aviva [Drescher]? Why do we have Kristen?"
Following Singer's diss, Taekman took to her Instagram Stories to fire back (via Page Six). "Huh you didn't seem to forget me when you invited me to @averysinger launch party back in Feb!?" she wrote. "You also seemed to 'know who I was' when you attended my Hamptons event in 2019?" In a following Story, Taekman shared a screenshot of an article covering the Hot in the Hamptons soiree. Hopefully Singer's memory was refreshed during "RHUGT" and no wine glasses were thrown this time.
Ramona Singer behaved badly on Broadway
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, musical theater lovers were overjoyed when Broadway opened its doors to the public — with strict mask mandates. However, Ramona Singer blatantly ignored the rules by going maskless during "Diana, the Musical" in November 2021, Page Six reported. She eventually put on her mask but blogger The Naughty Gossip noted her looking displeased. Not only that, the reality star placed her drink on the stage, which is a huge no-no. After an usher told her to take the drink off, she did so but soon placed it back on the stage.
"This sums up @ramonasinger — the only person in the theatre too important to wear a mask!" The Naughty Gossip posted on Instagram with a pic of Singer sitting in the front row sans face covering. "Not surprised by her obnoxious behavior. Some things never change," a fan replied. "Ramona is actually at a theatrical event. Will she even know how to act properly?" another commented. Apparently, rules don't apply if you're Ramona Singer.
Ramona Singer leaked details of Teresa Giudice's wedding
Sometimes Ramona Singer's moments of shade are unintentional, but they still cause a lot of chaos in their wake. Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas was one of the biggest Bravo events of 2022, and when Singer cluelessly posted a video of her invitation in her Instagram Stories, she accidentally shared private info, per The U.S. Sun. Details such as the wedding date, venue, and private website were visible, as well as the password to access the site. Singer apologized and took down the story but the damage was already done. Giudice ended up having to send out a new set of invites with updated information and shell out money for extra security for her wedding.
During an appearance on Jeff Lewis' SiriusXM radio show, Singer explained how she had opened up the box and saw the "most gorgeous invitation" and was so excited that she felt compelled to share it on Instagram. "I wasn't thinking it through and I do that a lot," she admitted. "It's good for TV but not good in my personal life." After all that hoopla, Singer ended up being a no-show at Guidice's wedding. "She didn't want to come. That was her loss. We had the best night," the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star stated at the 2022 BravoCon (via Bravo).
Ramona Singer can't be bothered to remember people's names
Ramona Singer is known for her cringe-worthy behavior, and getting people's names wrong is high up on the long list of her shady flaws. Her heart may have been in the right place during "RHONY" Season 11's NY Loves Kids charity event, but Singer couldn't keep her foot out of her mouth. During an extremely awkward speech, the Pinot Grigio lover kept calling the head of the organization "Birdie" instead of Bridie, as was her name (via Bravo). "I'm bad with names," Singer admitted.
This was evident during "RHONY" Season 13, when Singer called her staff member "Diana." The staff member corrected her with, "No, I'm Michelle." The real estate agent then muttered, "I get my help wrong." Eboni K. Williams later told her castmate that using "help" to describe employees was offensive. "I'm seeing some things I don't really like so much. Calling the lovely Michelle, who's there to help her, the 'help.' So the jury's still out on Ramona," Williams told the cameras.
Ramona Singer allegedly tried to scam Bravo
You know you've made it when there's a lawsuit against you. In 2018, The Blast shared details of a claim against Ramona Singer by her former employee, Lisa Taubes. According to the $150,000 suit, Singer owed Taubes money and after the assistant spoke up about it, she was fired by the "RHONY" alum. Taubes refused to sign an NDA, which resulted in Singer pushing her and dumping the contents of her purse on the floor. The plaintiff also claimed Singer would have her buy designer clothes to wear on the show, which Bravo paid for, and then had Taubes return the items and keep the money for herself.
According to Page Six, the assistant was hired through an agency and was supposed to receive $4,000 a month for 20 hours of work, but worked for over 40 hours without getting extra payment from Singer. She was also allegedly ordered to walk Singer's dog and be available at all times. When asked about the claim, Singer stated, "I have no knowledge of any lawsuit. Her company did some work for my company. The relationship ended and her company was paid in full for their services." Sounds like Singer could take notes from Sonja Morgan and use interns instead.