Sarah Huckabee Sanders Without Makeup Is Seriously Head-Turning

As Donald Trump's former White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is no stranger to addressing millions. As the governor of Arkansas, Sanders continues to work in a public-facing position, which means that, like her controversial political opinions, her looks are often the subject of conversation online. With that said, Sanders has faced more scrutiny for her appearance than most, often in public, pointed ways. For example, LA Times writer David Horsey was forced to apologize after he criticized her looks in a column. "Sarah Huckabee Sanders does not look like the kind of woman Donald Trump would choose as his chief spokesperson," he wrote in 2017 (via The Washington Post).

Sanders has undergone an undeniably stunning transformation. And while there's no way to know if her current style was impacted by previous commentary, it's very possible. In addition to Sanders showing off her weight loss at the RNC (and sparking rumors of Ozempic use) back in July 2024, she's also made considerable changes to her wardrobe. While the former Trump employee was often made fun of for her makeup choices — particularly her well-documented love of a smokey eye — 2025 saw her experiment with trendier aesthetics, along with slightly flashier accessories. However, the governor's style and fashion sense have continued to spur strong opinions across social media.

Still, Sanders doesn't always dress for the public. Sometimes, she gives the makeup a break, presenting a different side of herself to the world.

