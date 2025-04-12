Sarah Huckabee Sanders Without Makeup Is Seriously Head-Turning
As Donald Trump's former White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is no stranger to addressing millions. As the governor of Arkansas, Sanders continues to work in a public-facing position, which means that, like her controversial political opinions, her looks are often the subject of conversation online. With that said, Sanders has faced more scrutiny for her appearance than most, often in public, pointed ways. For example, LA Times writer David Horsey was forced to apologize after he criticized her looks in a column. "Sarah Huckabee Sanders does not look like the kind of woman Donald Trump would choose as his chief spokesperson," he wrote in 2017 (via The Washington Post).
Sanders has undergone an undeniably stunning transformation. And while there's no way to know if her current style was impacted by previous commentary, it's very possible. In addition to Sanders showing off her weight loss at the RNC (and sparking rumors of Ozempic use) back in July 2024, she's also made considerable changes to her wardrobe. While the former Trump employee was often made fun of for her makeup choices — particularly her well-documented love of a smokey eye — 2025 saw her experiment with trendier aesthetics, along with slightly flashier accessories. However, the governor's style and fashion sense have continued to spur strong opinions across social media.
Still, Sanders doesn't always dress for the public. Sometimes, she gives the makeup a break, presenting a different side of herself to the world.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders goes natural when with her son
When Sarah Huckabee Sanders isn't working in her home state of Arkansas, she's probably spending time with her family instead. In October 2024, for example, she left her work obligations behind when she decided to take her son, Huck, on a solo trip. During the outing, the mother-son pair posed underneath cloud cover in front of what appears to be a body of water. Overcast skies don't usually provide folks with the best lighting for selfies, but the soft lighting actually accentuated Sanders' lack of makeup, which didn't stop her from smiling ear to ear. Interestingly, while Sanders was considerably less done-up than some of her other notable, and viral, looks, the simpler aesthetic worked in her favor.
That said, she has been known to dress down a time or two even when she's fully in work mode (which is good, considering some of Sanders' outfits don't work). In September 2024, Sanders appeared on camera without any makeup to support Donald Trump's re-election campaign. Standing in front of a then-mostly empty event space in Flint, Michigan, where Trump was set to hold one of his rallies, the politician flashed her bare face to her millions of followers, proving that, if nothing else, she's definitely confident in her own skin.
"I'm here in Flint, Michigan, to stand with President Trump as he takes the stage tonight," she captioned the Instagram post. "First Michigan, then the White House!"