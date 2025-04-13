The Reasons You Don't See Much Of Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher

There are strange things about Carrie Underwood's marriage to Mike Fisher that fans can't help but notice. For such a high-profile couple, it's a little "sus" how they seem to live separate lives despite being married — you'd be forgiven for thinking their marriage is all but over. Fortunately, however, that reportedly isn't the case for these two at all, despite the barrage of divorce rumors surrounding their relationship. "Carrie and Mike are happier than ever right now," an insider dished to the Daily Mail in January 2025. "But they're very protective of their family life and like to keep things private." They added, "When it comes to sharing things on social media, Carrie keeps it professional and focused on her career." Hence why we haven't seen much of Fisher on her Facebook and Instagram feeds. "They used to share more but they've have had a lot of trolling so don't want to put themselves through any unnecessary negativity."

Advertisement

Early in 2025, the couple confused fans with their behavior when Fisher made a surprise appearance to support his wife at the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. This came three years after the couple were last seen together on the CMA Awards red carpet back in 2022. Patrick Wanis, a behavior and relationship expert, exclusively told Nicki Swift that Underwood and Fisher's decision to keep a much lower profile is understandable. As celebrities, "They're not just navigating their relationship; they're also managing the perceptions, opinions, and sometimes even attacks of millions of strangers, some of whom call themselves fans and then take sides," he noted.

"Going private offers the relationship breathing space," Wanis also stressed. "It allows the couple to focus on each other and to quell the noise of public judgment while they strengthen their emotional intimacy." However, there is a catch to this.

Advertisement