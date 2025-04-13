The Reasons You Don't See Much Of Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher
There are strange things about Carrie Underwood's marriage to Mike Fisher that fans can't help but notice. For such a high-profile couple, it's a little "sus" how they seem to live separate lives despite being married — you'd be forgiven for thinking their marriage is all but over. Fortunately, however, that reportedly isn't the case for these two at all, despite the barrage of divorce rumors surrounding their relationship. "Carrie and Mike are happier than ever right now," an insider dished to the Daily Mail in January 2025. "But they're very protective of their family life and like to keep things private." They added, "When it comes to sharing things on social media, Carrie keeps it professional and focused on her career." Hence why we haven't seen much of Fisher on her Facebook and Instagram feeds. "They used to share more but they've have had a lot of trolling so don't want to put themselves through any unnecessary negativity."
Early in 2025, the couple confused fans with their behavior when Fisher made a surprise appearance to support his wife at the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. This came three years after the couple were last seen together on the CMA Awards red carpet back in 2022. Patrick Wanis, a behavior and relationship expert, exclusively told Nicki Swift that Underwood and Fisher's decision to keep a much lower profile is understandable. As celebrities, "They're not just navigating their relationship; they're also managing the perceptions, opinions, and sometimes even attacks of millions of strangers, some of whom call themselves fans and then take sides," he noted.
"Going private offers the relationship breathing space," Wanis also stressed. "It allows the couple to focus on each other and to quell the noise of public judgment while they strengthen their emotional intimacy." However, there is a catch to this.
Their decision to be more private could potentially backfire
By keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher may be inviting unwanted attention that could ultimately put a strain on their marriage, says Patrick Wanis. "It creates a vacuum. And without public information, speculation fills that gap and vacuum," he told us. From there, it's a slippery slope: "Fans and tabloids start to cast doubt: 'What's going on? Are they breaking up?'" he noted. "Quickly, that speculation can turn into pressure, which ironically brings its own form of stress — the very thing they were trying to escape from in the first place."
Having said that, opting for privacy in a relationship doesn't automatically signal trouble in paradise. In some cases, it's actually a positive sign, suggesting the couple's desire to protect their marriage rather than put it on display for the world to scrutinize. However, "If the motivation to go private is to hide conflict or create distance inside the relationship, that could be a sign of other underlying issues," Wanis warned, something Underwood and Fisher may want to consider. "In my experience, celebrities crave validation and public approval, but when the spotlight turns critical — when it becomes personal, negative or intrusive — they find it difficult to cope."
In the end, it all comes down to intent. If they're doing it to nurture and protect their marriage from outside noise, then that could be a good thing. But if it's driven by underlying tensions, or a desire to avoid conflict? That's when it becomes a red flag. As Wanis put it, "The key is why they're pulling back — not that they're pulling back." Hopefully, it's the former for Underwood and Fisher.