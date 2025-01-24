Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher's Behavior Has Us More Confused Than Ever

Every marriage has its ups and downs. But, when one part of a popular couple is still working and the other has retired, it can make the balance even more difficult to find. Such is the case in the strange marriage between Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher. With Fisher having stepped away from hockey back in 2018, and Underwood continuing to pursue her career that often keeps her away from home for long stretches of time, divorce rumors have been swirling around the couple for a while now. There have been so many signs that the marriage between Underwood and Fisher won't last that, when the singer accepted the invitation to perform at President Donald Trump's inauguration, many were nervous this would be the final nail in the coffin for the couple.

However, in a rare moment of public unity, Fisher, Underwood, and their son Isaiah all attended the inaugural ceremonies together. Typically, when Underwood goes to perform somewhere, her husband lags behind, like the time Fisher was absent from the 2023 Country Music Television awards. But photos from the major political event show the couple smiling, adoring each other, and appearing stronger than ever. Which, quite frankly, is giving us just a bit of whiplash. Whereas it might be safe to assume that this is a good sign for them, it might also just be a publicity stunt to ward off more rumors. Or at least dodge the bad press Underwood got for accepting the invitation to serenade Trump.