Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher's Behavior Has Us More Confused Than Ever
Every marriage has its ups and downs. But, when one part of a popular couple is still working and the other has retired, it can make the balance even more difficult to find. Such is the case in the strange marriage between Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher. With Fisher having stepped away from hockey back in 2018, and Underwood continuing to pursue her career that often keeps her away from home for long stretches of time, divorce rumors have been swirling around the couple for a while now. There have been so many signs that the marriage between Underwood and Fisher won't last that, when the singer accepted the invitation to perform at President Donald Trump's inauguration, many were nervous this would be the final nail in the coffin for the couple.
However, in a rare moment of public unity, Fisher, Underwood, and their son Isaiah all attended the inaugural ceremonies together. Typically, when Underwood goes to perform somewhere, her husband lags behind, like the time Fisher was absent from the 2023 Country Music Television awards. But photos from the major political event show the couple smiling, adoring each other, and appearing stronger than ever. Which, quite frankly, is giving us just a bit of whiplash. Whereas it might be safe to assume that this is a good sign for them, it might also just be a publicity stunt to ward off more rumors. Or at least dodge the bad press Underwood got for accepting the invitation to serenade Trump.
Carrie Underwood and family push back against rumors
After losing a chunk of her fanbase by accepting the invitation to perform for Donald Trump, country singer Carrie Underwood and her family made sure to present a united front to the event. Though Underwood is notoriously silent on her political beliefs, she is often quick to push back against critics of her family life. When rumors of divorce began to pop up, a source close to Underwood told Life & Style that she "wishes people would stop worrying." Which is polite Southern talk for "mind your business."
Her career can often have Underwood and Fisher not spending very much time together, but it's clear the singer still prioritizes time spent with her loved ones as well as cultivating her career. When she accepted the role as judge on "American Idol," the biggest issue was that Fisher would be saddled with the childcare responsibilities, with a source telling In Touch Weekly (via Pop Culture) that the ex hockey player is "very traditional and believes that her role as a wife and mother should take top priority." However, Fisher just might get his way due to backlash from "American Idol" fans over her inauguration performance. According to the Daily Mail, a source has said, "There are concerns that [Underwood's] apparent political stance might make some contestants feel uncomfortable." Should the singing competition show be seeking a new judge, Underwood just might have to head home for a while and care for her marriage.