Here's What Vanessa Trump Looks Like Without Makeup
Vanessa Trump took a break from the public eye amid her divorce from Donald Trump Jr., but her new romance with golfer Tiger Woods has pushed her right back into it. Although Vanessa hasn't been as visible as other members of the Trump family crew in recent years, she's no stranger to commanding attention on her own. In fact, Vanessa was actually in the modeling industry when she first crossed paths with Don Jr. "I'm at this fashion show," Vanessa started to The New York Times in 2006. "Donald Trump comes up to me with his son: 'Hi, I'm Donald Trump. I wanted to introduce you to my son Donald Trump,'" continued Vanessa, who was then a client of Wilhelmina Models.
And though her modeling days are long gone, Vanessa has obviously taken what she learned in the industry and applied it to her everyday life. She's not very active on social media — opting to use her barely updated Instagram account to update the public about her daughter, Kai Trump's collegiate golfing triumphs — but she's always well put together during her increasingly public outings, most recently with Woods. This is especially true for makeup, which, compared to some of the Trump-affiliated women, is much more subtle and natural. For example, Vanessa embraced a natural glow while standing next to Woods in an Instagram post celebrating their romance. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" wrote the pro golfer in the caption. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."
Of course, Vanessa has also posted photos of herself without makeup.
Vanessa Trump is a sleeping beauty
One thing that Vanessa Trump has been doing since divorcing Donald Trump Jr. — aside from supporting her oldest daughter, Kai Trump — is drinking from the fountain of youth. At least, it appears that way. Although Vanessa is 47 years old as of March 2025, she doesn't look much older than she was in photos she posted nearly a decade ago. In November 2016, Vanessa took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a selfie with one of her sons, Tristan Trump. In the photo, Vanessa seemingly dozes off as she and her son enjoy a sleepover. And while it's unclear who snapped the photo, what's more important was her ability to look positively ethereal 1.) while sleeping, and 2.) in such poor lighting.
Speaking of her son, another thing that Vanessa has been doing since divorcing Don Jr. is spreading the love around to her other four children. In 2018, People reported that despite the tension between her and her ex, they were both attempting to prioritize the family they created together. "Donald Jr. and Vanessa are not fond of each other, but will do what is necessary to protect the kids from any issues," revealed an insider. "They are co-parenting, and while Vanessa is a hands-on mother and always there, Donald is also a good father. He is around for his kids. But he has his own place in [upstate] New York."