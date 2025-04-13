Here's What Vanessa Trump Looks Like Without Makeup

Vanessa Trump took a break from the public eye amid her divorce from Donald Trump Jr., but her new romance with golfer Tiger Woods has pushed her right back into it. Although Vanessa hasn't been as visible as other members of the Trump family crew in recent years, she's no stranger to commanding attention on her own. In fact, Vanessa was actually in the modeling industry when she first crossed paths with Don Jr. "I'm at this fashion show," Vanessa started to The New York Times in 2006. "Donald Trump comes up to me with his son: 'Hi, I'm Donald Trump. I wanted to introduce you to my son Donald Trump,'" continued Vanessa, who was then a client of Wilhelmina Models.

And though her modeling days are long gone, Vanessa has obviously taken what she learned in the industry and applied it to her everyday life. She's not very active on social media — opting to use her barely updated Instagram account to update the public about her daughter, Kai Trump's collegiate golfing triumphs — but she's always well put together during her increasingly public outings, most recently with Woods. This is especially true for makeup, which, compared to some of the Trump-affiliated women, is much more subtle and natural. For example, Vanessa embraced a natural glow while standing next to Woods in an Instagram post celebrating their romance. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" wrote the pro golfer in the caption. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Of course, Vanessa has also posted photos of herself without makeup.