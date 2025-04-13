Whatever Happened To Amanda Knox? Inside The Controversial Figure's Life Today
Amanda Knox was one of the biggest names in 2007 after she and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were charged with killing her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Perugia, Italy. Knox pointed her finger at her boss at the time, bar owner Patrick Lumumba, who was found innocent after he provided an alibi for that night. Prior to Knox and Sollecito's trial, a man named Rudy Guede was arrested and found guilty of Kercher's death. He was sentenced to 30 years, but a bizarre thing that never made sense about Knox's case was that she and Sollecito were still tried in 2009. They were both found guilty, with Knox sentenced to 26 years and Sollecito receiving 25.
Knox and Sollecito appealed in 2011 and celebrated a brief victory when the courts overturned their sentences. However, two years later, the case went back to trial, and they were again found guilty. In 2015, the sentences were finally overturned once again, and their names were cleared after eight harrowing years. "I am tremendously relieved and grateful for the decision of the Supreme Court of Italy. The knowledge of my innocence has given me strength in the darkest times of this ordeal," Knox said in a statement, per People. Since then, the University of Washington graduate has opened up about her wrongful conviction and is using her platform to help others, all while trying to raise her daughter out of the spotlight.
Amanda Knox is an author
After being released from prison in 2011, Amanda Knox published her first memoir, "Waiting to be Heard," in order to share her side of the story. "A chorus of strangers had been authoring my experience for years, and I thought by adding my lone voice to that chorus, I might finally be able to move on. I was done being a tabloid staple, eager to return to my life as an anonymous college student," she revealed to The Independent. Knox continued, "'Waiting to Be Heard' was my attempt to dispel the big lie — created by my prosecutor and furthered by the media — that I was a sexual deviant who had murdered my roommate, Meredith Kercher." She added that in writing her memoir, she would be in charge of her own narrative and share a version that the public hadn't yet read.
In 2025, Knox came out with her second memoir, "Free: My Search for Meaning," which further details her trial and incarceration. "I think that so many different stories arose around this case. And really, a product was delivered by the prosecution and the media that resonated with people, even though it wasn't based on anything and it wasn't true," she told NPR of why she felt compelled to write another book surrounding her case.
Amanda Knox is married to an author
Amanda Knox revealed in 2016 that she and her then-boyfriend, Christopher Robinson, were moving in together. "We've been looking forward to the big day for a while, and now that it's come, it's easy to feel physically and emotionally overwhelmed," she wrote in the West Seattle Herald. Two years later, Robinson documented his highly unusual proposal involving a fake meteor crash in their backyard. In a video shared on YouTube, the "War of the Encyclopedists" author Robinson told Knox, "I had been thinking about this, but it's already happened in the future, which is happening now. I don't have a ring, but I do have a big rock. Will you stay with me until the last star in the last galaxy burns out and then even after that?" When he popped the question, Knox accepted.
Knox and Robinson didn't take long to get legally married in 2018, People reported. They held a reception with their friends and family in 2020 that was appropriately space-themed, with Knox wearing Princess Leia's bun hairstyle and a yellow one-piece outfit, per E! News. "It was a fun afternoon and evening and a big costume party," a source shared.
Amanda Knox is a mom of two
Amanda Knox and Christopher Robinson welcomed their daughter Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson sometime in 2021, and they plan to keep details about her as private as possible. "I'm still nervous about the paparazzi bounty on her head," Knox told The New York Times in October of that year, just after giving birth. That same month, the University of Washington graduate shared a picture of her holding Eureka on Instagram and wrote, "Since my exoneration, I've struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love from being exploited as tabloid content. It's not easy, and I often feel like I'm trying to invent good choices out of bad whole cloth." She continued, "I know that I cannot 100% protect my daughter from the kind of treatment I've suffered, but I'm doing the best I can. Which is why this will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media."
Knox and Robinson announced the arrival of their son, Echo Knox-Robinson, in November 2023 on their podcast "Younglings." Knox revealed that the birth went very smoothly, with her husband reading her poetry while she was in labor. "Amanda pushed like three times. Well, technically she pushed nine times for three contractions ... and the third contraction, baby popped out," Robinson stated.
Amanda Knox is an advocate for criminal justice reform
Since her arrest, Amanda Knox has been open about being mistreated by the police and the prison guards after her subsequent conviction. As reported by The Guardian in 2009, Knox told the court, "They called me a stupid liar who was trying to protect someone. I was very scared, they were treating me badly and I didn't know why," adding that the Italian cops had struck her twice during the interrogation. She later shared with NewsNation on March 27, 2025, that during her time in prison, she had frequently undergone strip searches anytime family members visited. "This whole process of prison ... is utterly degrading. It's very dehumanizing," Knox stated.
After being exonerated, Knox joined The Frederick Douglass Project for Justice as an advisor to help bring awareness to issues surrounding criminal justice and help those who were incarcerated. "Coercive interrogations and what happens behind closed doors with authority figures who are hell-bent on getting what they want out of witnesses or suspects: That side of the criminal justice system is very dark and very scary," she told Reason. Knox pointed out that authorities have the right to lie to suspects, which breaks all trust anyone may have toward them. "I think if we work together, we can help more people faster. And so when I see criminal justice advocates quietly or loudly attempting to find common ground with 'the enemy,' that makes me feel really reassured," she shared.
Amanda Knox's legal battle continued after being cleared for murder
In June 2024, Amanda Knox faced another battle with the Italian courts when they maintained the previous conviction of slander after she falsely named Patrick Lumumba for the murder of Meredith Kercher, per CNN. Knox was sentenced to three years in prison, which she had already carried out while being falsely convicted in 2007, so she faced no more jail time.
After appealing the conviction, the courts upheld the ruling in January 2025, AP reported. "Amanda was wrong. This verdict has to accompany her for the rest of her life," Lumumba stated. That same day, Knox said on her "Labyrinths" podcast, "I'm a little bit astonished because I had higher hopes of the court in Rome." She added, "I'm trying to imagine how a legal expert, a panel of judges on the Supreme Court in Italy, can legally justify the decision they just handed down." She also pointed out that she'd have a criminal record for the rest of her life and expressed feeling helpless about the outcome. "There's nothing I can do," Knox shared.