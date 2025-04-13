Whatever Happened To Amanda Knox? Inside The Controversial Figure's Life Today

Amanda Knox was one of the biggest names in 2007 after she and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were charged with killing her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Perugia, Italy. Knox pointed her finger at her boss at the time, bar owner Patrick Lumumba, who was found innocent after he provided an alibi for that night. Prior to Knox and Sollecito's trial, a man named Rudy Guede was arrested and found guilty of Kercher's death. He was sentenced to 30 years, but a bizarre thing that never made sense about Knox's case was that she and Sollecito were still tried in 2009. They were both found guilty, with Knox sentenced to 26 years and Sollecito receiving 25.

Advertisement

Knox and Sollecito appealed in 2011 and celebrated a brief victory when the courts overturned their sentences. However, two years later, the case went back to trial, and they were again found guilty. In 2015, the sentences were finally overturned once again, and their names were cleared after eight harrowing years. "I am tremendously relieved and grateful for the decision of the Supreme Court of Italy. The knowledge of my innocence has given me strength in the darkest times of this ordeal," Knox said in a statement, per People. Since then, the University of Washington graduate has opened up about her wrongful conviction and is using her platform to help others, all while trying to raise her daughter out of the spotlight.

Advertisement