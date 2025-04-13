Tiger Woods' Balding Hairline Proves It's Time To Call Up LeBron's Plugs Hook-Up

Over the years, fans have seen Tiger Woods' hair become thinner and thinner. His balding locks were very apparent when Woods revealed he was dating Vanessa Trump with a splashy Instagram post. The relationship hard-launch post included two snaps of the couple together. In the first slide, Woods had on a white golf shirt as he stood beside Trump, who had on a matching white top. What stood out to many fans — besides being incredulous over who Woods was now dating — was the golfer's receding hairline, which looked worse than ever. In the second slide, Woods took action and covered his dwindling locks with a Nike baseball cap as he was photographed snuggling his sweetheart.

Those photos went viral across social media, and people on X, formerly Twitter, roasted Woods' balding look. "Mad respect for tiger woods having billions of dollars but choosing to just keep vibing with the worst hairline of all time," one tweeted alongside the pics of Woods and Trump. Several thought Woods should go the rumored LeBron James route and opt for a hair transplant. Of course, Woods' hair loss did not occur overnight. Just under a year before his sparse hair was on display next to his new girlfriend, a Reddit thread in April 2024 tore into Woods in response to a pic of him lifting his hat off on the golf course. Even then, fans urged him to explore getting hair plugs.

Hair loss isn't a subject Woods has avoided in the past. While answering fan questions for the PGA in October 2020, he revealed what he would choose to change about himself. "My hairline," he responded with a laugh. "I would like to have more hair," he added. That wasn't the first time Woods trashed his own hairline in hilarious fashion.