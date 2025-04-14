The Shady Way Kelly Clarkson Really Feels About Co-Parenting With Her Ex
Co-parenting isn't always easy, even for Kelly Clarkson, who shares her children River Rose and Remington Alexander with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. During an appearance on "Not Gonna Lie with Kyle Kelce," the "American Idol" winner discussed the challenges of co-parenting, especially when her kids expect her to be more present than their father. "There's a lot that I keep in. Because co-parenting is fun," Clarkson stated. After making this sarcastic remark, the "Stronger" singer griped about Blackstock being unable to come to certain kid-related events because of other commitments and vented, "Do you think I just leave and just sit in the park all day?"
Despite Clarkson's low-key shade toward her ex, mediator and certified divorce coach Abby King commended the pop star for holding in her frustrations. "Kids should be free to love both of their parents and never be put in the middle of their parents' fights or emotions. Kelly keeping a lot in makes sense not only regarding her kids, but as it could relate to other family and friends who don't need to know every detail," King exclusively told Nicki Swift. She advised, "If your ex is going to be around the kids and extended family, sometimes it's best to keep negativity to yourself. The more you share with loved ones, the more they will have to react to it, and it could negatively affect future interactions with your ex and your kids." Since filing for divorce from Blackstock in 2020, which didn't come cheap for Clarkson, "The Voice" coach has prioritized her kids, and she makes sure to be as open with them as possible.
Kelly Clarkson learned that it's okay for her to share her feelings about her divorce
After Kelly Clarkson's tragic divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized in 2022, she opened up about juggling her career as host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" while being a single mom. "I think that's important to show your kids, like, 'This is who I am as a person.' Things don't stop when you have children; the circle just gets bigger," she told Variety. Clarkson also revealed that she's open when it comes to sharing her emotions with River Rose and Remington Alexander and shared, "I think the most important thing I've learned in therapy, especially through this divorce, is 'Don't hide everything from your kids. Obviously, don't talk about stuff that you shouldn't talk about, but it's OK if they see you cry, or it's OK if they see you've had a bad day.'"
Divorce coach Abby King thinks Clarkson is on the right track with her kids and told us, "Sharing your emotions with your kids can be helpful, as long as it's done in a healthy manner. Talking about your bad day, shedding a few tears ... all good. If done well, it can encourage empathy and also offer a dose of reality." King added, "Parents aren't perfect, and it's okay for kids to see their parents as people."