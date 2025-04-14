The Shady Way Kelly Clarkson Really Feels About Co-Parenting With Her Ex

Co-parenting isn't always easy, even for Kelly Clarkson, who shares her children River Rose and Remington Alexander with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. During an appearance on "Not Gonna Lie with Kyle Kelce," the "American Idol" winner discussed the challenges of co-parenting, especially when her kids expect her to be more present than their father. "There's a lot that I keep in. Because co-parenting is fun," Clarkson stated. After making this sarcastic remark, the "Stronger" singer griped about Blackstock being unable to come to certain kid-related events because of other commitments and vented, "Do you think I just leave and just sit in the park all day?"

Advertisement

Despite Clarkson's low-key shade toward her ex, mediator and certified divorce coach Abby King commended the pop star for holding in her frustrations. "Kids should be free to love both of their parents and never be put in the middle of their parents' fights or emotions. Kelly keeping a lot in makes sense not only regarding her kids, but as it could relate to other family and friends who don't need to know every detail," King exclusively told Nicki Swift. She advised, "If your ex is going to be around the kids and extended family, sometimes it's best to keep negativity to yourself. The more you share with loved ones, the more they will have to react to it, and it could negatively affect future interactions with your ex and your kids." Since filing for divorce from Blackstock in 2020, which didn't come cheap for Clarkson, "The Voice" coach has prioritized her kids, and she makes sure to be as open with them as possible.

Advertisement