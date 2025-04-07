Kamala Harris Seemingly Puts Final Nail In The Coffin Of Her Tim Walz Friendship

Sometimes silence says it all — and it looks like Kamala Harris couldn't even spare a few words of congratulations for her ex-running mate. In what felt like an unspoken end to their friendship, Harris was completely mum on Tim Walz's birthday on April 6, leaving a Harris fan account on X to take up the mantle in wishing her former would-be vice president a happy birthday. A Best of Kamala Harris account posted a picture of her and Walz holding hands while on the campaign trail, leading users to chime in with their support of the former duo. However, in character with the shady side of Harris, she did not offer an ounce of goodwill to Walz on either X or Instagram, though if he's keeping tabs, fellow Minnesotan Amy Klobuchar managed to fire off a happy birthday on her Instagram.

The lack of communication comes after Harris and Walz lost the 2024 presidential race to Donald Trump, and with plenty of people assessing why that happened, all we have are a lot of questions and answers that allude to the two quiet quitting one another. In a March 2025 interview with The New Yorker, Walz revealed that he had only spoken to Harris "a couple of times" since their defeat and simply described their relationship as "professional." Then, when speaking to New York magazine's Intelligencer, Walz tip-toed a fine line when asked about their campaign, saying, "Well, I won't critique the campaign. They need to do what they need to do, but I don't think Vice-President Harris got to be bold. We were dealing with a short runway." On the other hand, Walz has had no problem savagely attacking Trump after their loss.