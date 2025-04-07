Kamala Harris Seemingly Puts Final Nail In The Coffin Of Her Tim Walz Friendship
Sometimes silence says it all — and it looks like Kamala Harris couldn't even spare a few words of congratulations for her ex-running mate. In what felt like an unspoken end to their friendship, Harris was completely mum on Tim Walz's birthday on April 6, leaving a Harris fan account on X to take up the mantle in wishing her former would-be vice president a happy birthday. A Best of Kamala Harris account posted a picture of her and Walz holding hands while on the campaign trail, leading users to chime in with their support of the former duo. However, in character with the shady side of Harris, she did not offer an ounce of goodwill to Walz on either X or Instagram, though if he's keeping tabs, fellow Minnesotan Amy Klobuchar managed to fire off a happy birthday on her Instagram.
The lack of communication comes after Harris and Walz lost the 2024 presidential race to Donald Trump, and with plenty of people assessing why that happened, all we have are a lot of questions and answers that allude to the two quiet quitting one another. In a March 2025 interview with The New Yorker, Walz revealed that he had only spoken to Harris "a couple of times" since their defeat and simply described their relationship as "professional." Then, when speaking to New York magazine's Intelligencer, Walz tip-toed a fine line when asked about their campaign, saying, "Well, I won't critique the campaign. They need to do what they need to do, but I don't think Vice-President Harris got to be bold. We were dealing with a short runway." On the other hand, Walz has had no problem savagely attacking Trump after their loss.
But Walz actually has critiqued Harris' campaign
Despite saying he would not, Tim Walz has responded to some of his former running mate's post-loss analysis. According to Salon, Kamala Harris recently spoke at the Leading Women Defined Summit, where she said about the election, "There were many things that we knew would happen. I'm not here to say 'I told you so,'" cheekily adding, "I swore I wasn't going to say that!" While Harris may have been adding to her growing list of feuds, the deflection of blame did not sit right with Walz, who appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" and told Jake Tapper, "When I criticize, I'm criticizing myself." Unlike Harris, Walz did not deflect the blame and added, "I own this. I'm part of the ticket, and somebody has to come up with a strategy." (via Salon)
Additionally, a former senior aide to Harris spoke to Politico and said, "[Walz] was underutilized and that was the symptom of the larger campaign of decision paralysis and decision logjam at the top." Walz himself told the outlet, "We shouldn't have been playing this so safe," adding, "I think we probably should have just rolled the dice and done the town halls, where [voters] may say, 'you're full of s***, I don't believe in you.'" His more head-on approach would have differed from Harris' strategy, which played it safe and largely avoided unscripted media interactions. And while Harris did do a number of town halls, including one nationally televised by CNN in October 2024, Walz's comments paint a picture of the two clearly having differing opinions on what went wrong –- and makes us think that we won't be seeing Walz offer Harris a happy birthday when hers rolls around in October.