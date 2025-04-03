Tim Walz Shreds Trump's Fragile Ego With Savage Attack On His Entire Aesthetic

While ripping into President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on imports into the U.S., Minnesota Governor Tim Walz went right for the throat, ridiculing Trump for his outdated appearance. While appearing on MSNBC late Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Walz couldn't help but reveal his true feelings about the Republican politician, telling anchor Chris Hayes that "you almost have to be an amateur psychologist" to understand why Trump is upending America's trade policies.

"It's like Trump is stuck in the '80s," Walz continued. "His music, his clothing, his thinking." His televised remarks come on the heels of another pointed diss at the president, where Walz twisted the knife in an X (formerly Twitter) post calling Elon Musk the true president — and a deplorable one at that. Now, Walz is coming for Trump's background, telling MSNBC, "I think the biggest myth perpetuated [in] this country is that Donald Trump understands anything about business."

Trump, however, sees Walz's comments as a projection of anger over the fact that he and Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election. "He's a loser," Trump told Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy (via X). "He lost an election. He played a part. Usually, the VP doesn't play a part ... I think Tim played a part ... I would probably put him at the bottom of the group." However, Trump's brutal diss of Walz mostly just exposed his true feelings about Vice President JD Vance.