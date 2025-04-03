Tim Walz Shreds Trump's Fragile Ego With Savage Attack On His Entire Aesthetic
While ripping into President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on imports into the U.S., Minnesota Governor Tim Walz went right for the throat, ridiculing Trump for his outdated appearance. While appearing on MSNBC late Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Walz couldn't help but reveal his true feelings about the Republican politician, telling anchor Chris Hayes that "you almost have to be an amateur psychologist" to understand why Trump is upending America's trade policies.
"It's like Trump is stuck in the '80s," Walz continued. "His music, his clothing, his thinking." His televised remarks come on the heels of another pointed diss at the president, where Walz twisted the knife in an X (formerly Twitter) post calling Elon Musk the true president — and a deplorable one at that. Now, Walz is coming for Trump's background, telling MSNBC, "I think the biggest myth perpetuated [in] this country is that Donald Trump understands anything about business."
Trump, however, sees Walz's comments as a projection of anger over the fact that he and Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election. "He's a loser," Trump told Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy (via X). "He lost an election. He played a part. Usually, the VP doesn't play a part ... I think Tim played a part ... I would probably put him at the bottom of the group." However, Trump's brutal diss of Walz mostly just exposed his true feelings about Vice President JD Vance.
Tim Walz didn't leave Elon Musk out of his insults
Of course, Tim Walz seems like he's having fun in his tirade against Donald Trump. But since all discussions about the president lead to his buddy Elon Musk, Walz couldn't help but go after the tech billionaire, too. Chris Hayes asked Walz to respond to a clip of Musk on Fox News calling the governor a "creep" and a "jerk" for looking pleased about plummeting Tesla stock. Walz told Hayes: "Well, that's a badge of honor if he thinks I am."
Their feud, which has now seemingly left X and has crossed over to live TV, is clearly striking a nerve on both sides. "It's a little bit personal. I don't want to be disingenuous; the guy does bother me," said Walz, but he continued by explaining that his main issue with Musk is with how his actions are affecting Minnesotans. However, Walz believes that Musk's behavior is certainly more of a reflection on the president. "[Trump] is sharing his presidency and the White House — and who knows what else — with this guy, who's a loser." It's clear that the Democrat has no problem making his opinions known, and he doesn't seem bothered by Musk or Trump's reactions.