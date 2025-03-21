Trump's Brutal Diss Of Tim Walz Accidentally Exposes His Feelings About JD Vance

Instead of sulking off and licking his wounds in the wake of the defeat handed to himself and Kamala Harris in 2024, Tim Walz has gone on the offensive. Or, rather, he's begun to offend his political opponents. Sitting down with the Governor of California on March 17, Walz made quite the soundbite on the "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast. In response to Newsom pressing for respecting fans of current President Donald Trump, Walz quipped, "I think I could kick most of their a*ses." The president himself was quick to respond, but in doing so, he once again made it clear that Trump and Vice President JD Vance might not actually be friends.

LMAOOOO!!! DOOCY: Tim Walz is now saying he could kick Trump supporters' a*ses. What do you think? TRUMP: Oh, boy. He'd be in trouble. He's a loser. He lost an election. He played a part. Usually the VP doesn't play a part – I think Tim played a part. He was so bad. I'd put him... pic.twitter.com/oEwx1q8sSw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 21, 2025

When Fox News Senior White house Correspondent Peter Doocy asked Trump what he thought about Walz's comment, Trump was ready to roast. "Well, he's a loser ... He lost an election." Seeming to forget that Vance was in the room with him, Trump continued, "you know, usually a vice president doesn't play a part, they say. I think Tim played a part." It's barbs like these that most likely make Vance want to slowly fade into the wallpaper behind him. Perhaps this trouble in paradise is why Vance has chosen to stay behind the scenes.

However, Trump himself wasn't the only one who took note of Walz's fighting words. In fact, Walz just might find himself inside a wrestling ring if he's not careful.