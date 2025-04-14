The Affair Rumor That Rachael Ray Once Got Caught In With An A-Lister
When Beyoncé came out with her album "Lemonade" in 2016, the Beyhive was all abuzz trying to decode the record, which alluded to a Jay-Z cheating rumor. In one of the songs, "Sorry," the lyrics included the line, "Becky with the good hair," which had fans wondering who the other woman was. They seemingly got an answer after the album's release when fashion designer Rachel Roy posted a laughing selfie with the caption, "Good hair don't care," per The Daily Beast. Fans immediately connected the dots and assumed "Becky" had outed herself as Jay-Z's love interest. Unfortunately, many confused Roy with celebrity chef Rachael Ray.
One fan on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Can't believe Jay-Z cheated with Rachel Ray. Was juice worth the squeeze?" Another tweeted, "I didn't think Rachael Ray was even Jay-Z's type. That must be some brisket."
Following the accusations, Ray hilariously showed her shady side with an Instagram post alluding to Beyoncé's album. "Shake up your Sunday with @ChefDPhillips' lemon shake-up with lemonade lavender ice cubes," she posted on Instagram. "She has a sense of humor," a fan commented. Not only did the former cooking show host laugh off the rumors, but when asked about the incident a year later, Ray admitted she was actually flattered to be connected to Jay-Z in any capacity.
Rachael Ray didn't mind being mistaken for Rachel Roy
Rachael Ray may have gotten a lot of heat for being mistaken for Rachel Roy, but she enjoyed being part of the cool crowd for a bit. "I thought that was hilarious. I guess I looked at that as the most ultimate backward compliment — just the idea that anybody would think that I groove in a universe where I get to hang out with Jay-Z or Beyoncé or all that," she told Yahoo! News in 2018. It also helped that Ray was used to getting trolled online and eventually gave up caring about the haters. "There's just so little time on the planet; maybe we go around again, maybe we don't. Why spend time putting negative energy out there?" she pointed out.
After the Jay-Z cheating rumors began circulating, Roy attempted to put a stop to them by firmly sharing with People, "I want to put the speculation and rumors to rest. My Instagram post was meant to be fun and lighthearted, it was misunderstood as something other than that." The fashion designer added, "There is no validity to the idea that the song references me personally. There is no truth to the rumors."