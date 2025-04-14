The Affair Rumor That Rachael Ray Once Got Caught In With An A-Lister

When Beyoncé came out with her album "Lemonade" in 2016, the Beyhive was all abuzz trying to decode the record, which alluded to a Jay-Z cheating rumor. In one of the songs, "Sorry," the lyrics included the line, "Becky with the good hair," which had fans wondering who the other woman was. They seemingly got an answer after the album's release when fashion designer Rachel Roy posted a laughing selfie with the caption, "Good hair don't care," per The Daily Beast. Fans immediately connected the dots and assumed "Becky" had outed herself as Jay-Z's love interest. Unfortunately, many confused Roy with celebrity chef Rachael Ray.

One fan on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Can't believe Jay-Z cheated with Rachel Ray. Was juice worth the squeeze?" Another tweeted, "I didn't think Rachael Ray was even Jay-Z's type. That must be some brisket."

Following the accusations, Ray hilariously showed her shady side with an Instagram post alluding to Beyoncé's album. "Shake up your Sunday with @ChefDPhillips' lemon shake-up with lemonade lavender ice cubes," she posted on Instagram. "She has a sense of humor," a fan commented. Not only did the former cooking show host laugh off the rumors, but when asked about the incident a year later, Ray admitted she was actually flattered to be connected to Jay-Z in any capacity.