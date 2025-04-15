The Shady Trend In Tiger Woods' Dating History We Can No Longer Ignore
When Tiger Woods revealed he was dating Vanessa Trump, it got everyone talking about a pattern in his dating history. The golfer made their relationship Instagram official by posting two snaps of him and Trump. The photos, which showed the couple wearing white shirts and cozying up on a hammock, were re-shared across social media. Besides expressing surprise over seeing him date a member of the Trump clan, many fans mentioned that they noticed something Woods' exes have in common. "Anybody else find it totally hilarious that Tiger Woods only dates beautiful blonde white girls," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Maybe Tiger should apply for Swedish citizenship," joked another fan, who also suggested that Woods has a predilection for dating women with a "Scandinavian" background. "Didn't he cheat on his last blonde like a million times??" an X user tweeted.
The cheating comment was a reference to Woods' infamous infidelities with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. Nordegren, a former model, was the first blonde that the five-time Masters champion was romantically associated with publicly. In 2009, their marriage famously came undone after she found out Woods had been cheating with multiple women. "It's hard to think you have this life, and then all of a sudden — was it a lie?" she told People in 2010, after the couple had divorced.
As more info about Woods' mistresses came to light, people realized that the PGA golfer definitely had a type. Once photos of the women were published, The Washington Post's Eugene Robinson penned an op-ed piece that discussed how Woods favored women with a blond, fit, "Barbie"-like appearance. As evidenced by his relationship with Trump, Woods' blond woman favoritism extended long after the cheating scandal and the dissolution of his marriage.
The other surprising thing Tiger Woods's exes have in common
When photos of Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump circulated, some fans said she specifically reminded them of one of the golfer's ex-girlfriends. "Yep, Lindsay Vonn v2.0," an Instagram user wrote on Woods's relationship-launch post. Woods was in a relationship with Lindsey Vonn, a blond-haired Olympic skier, from 2013 until they announced their breakup in May 2015. At the time, the pair appeared to split on amicable terms. "I will always cherish the memories that we've created together," Vonn wrote about their split on her Facebook page, per ESPN. "I have great admiration, respect and love for Lindsey," Woods wrote on his website at the time.
Shortly after their breakup, the Daily Mail reported that the similarities between Vonn and Elin Nordegren went beyond their shared hair color. The outlet claimed that Woods had cheated on Vonn. "Lindsey found out about women again. ... Just like when he was with Elin," a source who spoke to the outlet in May 2015 claimed.
The following year, Woods was linked to a different woman, personal stylist Kristin Smith, and you can likely guess her hair color. "Another Blonde Bombshell!" was the headline Radar used in November 2016 when reporting they were dating. Their romance was relatively short-lived, with Woods saying they broke up sometime in 2016. Besides the pattern of dating blondes, another Woods cheating scandal was reported in November 2017, when a source told Radar that the Big Cat and Smith broke up after she caught him cheating. "Kristin suspected it, but he would always deny it by belittling Erica [Herman]," an insider told the publication. The other reported woman was Erica Herman, who, surprisingly, was a brunette who wound up being Woods's next serious girlfriend.