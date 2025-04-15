The Shady Trend In Tiger Woods' Dating History We Can No Longer Ignore

When Tiger Woods revealed he was dating Vanessa Trump, it got everyone talking about a pattern in his dating history. The golfer made their relationship Instagram official by posting two snaps of him and Trump. The photos, which showed the couple wearing white shirts and cozying up on a hammock, were re-shared across social media. Besides expressing surprise over seeing him date a member of the Trump clan, many fans mentioned that they noticed something Woods' exes have in common. "Anybody else find it totally hilarious that Tiger Woods only dates beautiful blonde white girls," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Maybe Tiger should apply for Swedish citizenship," joked another fan, who also suggested that Woods has a predilection for dating women with a "Scandinavian" background. "Didn't he cheat on his last blonde like a million times??" an X user tweeted.

The cheating comment was a reference to Woods' infamous infidelities with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. Nordegren, a former model, was the first blonde that the five-time Masters champion was romantically associated with publicly. In 2009, their marriage famously came undone after she found out Woods had been cheating with multiple women. "It's hard to think you have this life, and then all of a sudden — was it a lie?" she told People in 2010, after the couple had divorced.

As more info about Woods' mistresses came to light, people realized that the PGA golfer definitely had a type. Once photos of the women were published, The Washington Post's Eugene Robinson penned an op-ed piece that discussed how Woods favored women with a blond, fit, "Barbie"-like appearance. As evidenced by his relationship with Trump, Woods' blond woman favoritism extended long after the cheating scandal and the dissolution of his marriage.

