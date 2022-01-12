Lindsey Vonn Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Tiger Woods Today

Lindsey Vonn is opening up about her relationship history — including her ex-husband Thomas Vonn, ex-fiance P.K. Subban, and ex-boyfriend and pro golfer Tiger Woods.

In her new memoir "Rise: My Story," the former Olympic skier reveals stories behind her highest and lowest moments as the most decorated female skier, and how she worked through her depression. Vonn retired from skiing in 2019, after multiple injuries affected her ability to compete, per OUTLET. Speaking about her new memoir, Vonn admitted the one part of her personal life that took a toll on her career: dating.

"Being an athlete and focusing 100% on my skiing, being in a relationship was difficult because I didn't really want to fight or argue," Vonn told Entertainment Tonight. "So I just kind of compromised and I was like, 'I'm traveling to them and I'm doing what they want to do too, and I'm having what dinner they want to have.' I wanted to please and I just sacrificed myself."

Vonn's three-year relationship with Woods, in particular, made headlines. "I just think, generally, it's really difficult to date anyone in the public eye, and I've always been a really open person," Vonn said of their romance. "I learned that there's some things that need to be kept private." While the Olympian admits she kept some details of her high-profile relationship to herself, the celeb did get candid about where she and Woods stand today, and how she really feels about her famous ex.