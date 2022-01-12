Lindsey Vonn Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Tiger Woods Today
Lindsey Vonn is opening up about her relationship history — including her ex-husband Thomas Vonn, ex-fiance P.K. Subban, and ex-boyfriend and pro golfer Tiger Woods.
In her new memoir "Rise: My Story," the former Olympic skier reveals stories behind her highest and lowest moments as the most decorated female skier, and how she worked through her depression. Vonn retired from skiing in 2019, after multiple injuries affected her ability to compete, per OUTLET. Speaking about her new memoir, Vonn admitted the one part of her personal life that took a toll on her career: dating.
"Being an athlete and focusing 100% on my skiing, being in a relationship was difficult because I didn't really want to fight or argue," Vonn told Entertainment Tonight. "So I just kind of compromised and I was like, 'I'm traveling to them and I'm doing what they want to do too, and I'm having what dinner they want to have.' I wanted to please and I just sacrificed myself."
Vonn's three-year relationship with Woods, in particular, made headlines. "I just think, generally, it's really difficult to date anyone in the public eye, and I've always been a really open person," Vonn said of their romance. "I learned that there's some things that need to be kept private." While the Olympian admits she kept some details of her high-profile relationship to herself, the celeb did get candid about where she and Woods stand today, and how she really feels about her famous ex.
Lindsey Vonn is happy to see Tiger Woods recovering
Arguably one of the most famous athletic couples, Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods met back in 2012 and were all the buzz during their three year relationship. "We immediately clicked, you know? It was just one of those things," Vonn revealed to Vogue about her relationship back in 2013. "We talked a lot, corresponded a lot, and he was a good friend who was always there. And then it became more." Vonn admitted she and Woods schedules meant their relationship was largely over the phone, which ended up being detrimental to their relationship. Vonn and Woods called it quits in 2015.
"Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart," Vonn said in a statement back in 2015. "I will always admire and respect Tiger. He and his beautiful family will always hold a special place in my heart." Nearly seven years later, Vonn still 'admires' her ex, telling Entertainment Tonight the two have remained cordial since their split. "We are friends and, of course, I'm happy that he is back and healthy," Vonn said, mentioning Woods' tragic car accident that took him off the golf course. "And, you know, it was a tough time for him. So I am just happy that he is back with his kids."
Woods suffered multiple leg injuries after a tragic car crash from speeding back in February 2021. The athlete told the press being at the top of his game isn't a "realistic expectation," per Fox News.