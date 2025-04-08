Pam Bondi's Greasy Hair Can't Distract From Her Grandmacore Outfit Fail

Pam Bondi had an important announcement to make on Fox News about "a landmark victory for the rule of law" — too bad no one could focus on that when her hair (and outfit) stole the spotlight. The Attorney General shared that a judge ruled in favor of President Donald Trump's border patrol agenda, explaining how people who have been deported are staying where they are, and not coming back to the U.S. The clip was shared to the "Fox & Friends" Instagram.

During her revelation, it's practically impossible not to notice how greasy Bondi's hair is. A tree blows in the wind in the background, so it's clearly a breezy day, yet Bondi's locks do not move. While her hair could just be doused with hairspray, it looks oily on camera.

Moreover, Bondi's Pepto-Bismol-colored outfit is also a lot to absorb. She looks like she's wearing a blanket poncho, but not in a good way. It has the aesthetic of 'futuristic fashion' from the 60s or 70s, and it's also giving grandmacore vibes, which is probably not what Bondi was going for with this outfit.