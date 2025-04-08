Pam Bondi's Greasy Hair Can't Distract From Her Grandmacore Outfit Fail
Pam Bondi had an important announcement to make on Fox News about "a landmark victory for the rule of law" — too bad no one could focus on that when her hair (and outfit) stole the spotlight. The Attorney General shared that a judge ruled in favor of President Donald Trump's border patrol agenda, explaining how people who have been deported are staying where they are, and not coming back to the U.S. The clip was shared to the "Fox & Friends" Instagram.
During her revelation, it's practically impossible not to notice how greasy Bondi's hair is. A tree blows in the wind in the background, so it's clearly a breezy day, yet Bondi's locks do not move. While her hair could just be doused with hairspray, it looks oily on camera.
Moreover, Bondi's Pepto-Bismol-colored outfit is also a lot to absorb. She looks like she's wearing a blanket poncho, but not in a good way. It has the aesthetic of 'futuristic fashion' from the 60s or 70s, and it's also giving grandmacore vibes, which is probably not what Bondi was going for with this outfit.
Pam Bondi may be trying to copy another MAGA member's look
Thankfully, this pink monstrosity of an outfit was more appropriate than what Pam Bondi wore to her attorney general confirmation hearing in January 2025. That's not saying much, but at least she didn't have to raid Barbie's closet for that look.
Bondi wore an oversized pinstripe suit with a loosely buttoned white blouse, which ended up making her look more like she was auditioning for "Bullets Over Broadway," a story set in the late 1920s about the NYC mob scene. Again, that probably wasn't the vibe she was going for as she was being sworn in to help keep America safe.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt better watch her back, since Bondi is starting to come into her pink outfit lane. Leavitt has worn numerous pinked-out diva looks, confusing the White House for Barbie's Dream House. If Bondi wants to dethrone Leavitt as the pink queen, she'll need to do better (or worse?) than her springtime poncho. Clearly, she and Leavitt need to find new stylists, because whoever they each have right now seem to love aging them with frumpy outfits.