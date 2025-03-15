The Inappropriate Outfit Pam Bondi Was Brutally Called Out For Wearing

Pam Bondi's outfit for her attorney general confirmation hearing was very different from what we've come to expect from politicians, and we'll be the first to say it was a lewk. However, not everyone was thrilled by her choice of attire — and some went as far as labeling it inappropriate for the setting.

ICYMI, for her confirmation hearing in January 2025, Bondi sported a black oversized pinstripe suit over a loosely buttoned white shirt. As for glam, she kept it simple, with her hair seemingly rough-dried and her makeup minimal. It was sleek, fashion-forward, and significantly better than any of Lauren Boebert's blazer looks, which consistently miss the mark – but like we said, not everyone was thrilled to see their new attorney general in it.

"Is it just me, or did Pam Bondi look a little too casual at her hearing in that open-necked shirt under a too-big suit jacket?" one Threads user questioned. Others found the look inappropriate because they thought it gave off mafia vibes. "When I see a pinstriped suit I think gangster," one opined. Another complained about the ring she opted to wear. "Most professional women with a ring that big have an understated one for the types of things. Then again, look what oil oligarch money buys," they chimed. Yikes. Granted, not every critic drew parallels between Bondi's outfit and seedy underworld characters. Another quipped, "She's bringing back the 80s — Sonny Crockett." For the uninitiated (and under 45), Crockett was a cop on "Miami Vice," so that's positive, right?