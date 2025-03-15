The Inappropriate Outfit Pam Bondi Was Brutally Called Out For Wearing
Pam Bondi's outfit for her attorney general confirmation hearing was very different from what we've come to expect from politicians, and we'll be the first to say it was a lewk. However, not everyone was thrilled by her choice of attire — and some went as far as labeling it inappropriate for the setting.
ICYMI, for her confirmation hearing in January 2025, Bondi sported a black oversized pinstripe suit over a loosely buttoned white shirt. As for glam, she kept it simple, with her hair seemingly rough-dried and her makeup minimal. It was sleek, fashion-forward, and significantly better than any of Lauren Boebert's blazer looks, which consistently miss the mark – but like we said, not everyone was thrilled to see their new attorney general in it.
"Is it just me, or did Pam Bondi look a little too casual at her hearing in that open-necked shirt under a too-big suit jacket?" one Threads user questioned. Others found the look inappropriate because they thought it gave off mafia vibes. "When I see a pinstriped suit I think gangster," one opined. Another complained about the ring she opted to wear. "Most professional women with a ring that big have an understated one for the types of things. Then again, look what oil oligarch money buys," they chimed. Yikes. Granted, not every critic drew parallels between Bondi's outfit and seedy underworld characters. Another quipped, "She's bringing back the 80s — Sonny Crockett." For the uninitiated (and under 45), Crockett was a cop on "Miami Vice," so that's positive, right?
Pam's suit reminded us of the impeachment trial
Some eagle-eyed readers may remember that Pam Bondi's pinstriped suit for her confirmation hearing wasn't the first time we saw her in the pattern. Au contraire, back in 2020, she donned the print during Donald Trump's impeachment trial (that is, the second one). However, where her more recent look felt fashion-forward if a bit out of place, the 2020 'fit just felt a little messy.
With Trump's second impeachment trial taking place in January 2020, it made sense that Bondi wanted to bundle up. She did so in a black turtleneck, black boots, and a gray Prince of Wales check suit and topped it all off with a pinstripe coat. It was a bold move, no doubt, and would certainly have made for a fashun moment if it had worked. However — it didn't. Instead of the different patterns contrasting in an interesting way, they just clashed. The result was that it came off looking strange from some angles and downright messy from others. In fact, in one picture of her from the day, she looked more like she was going for lunch with friends in a quirky outfit than representing the president. Granted, at least the colors didn't make the 'fit look washed out, like some of her more recent looks.
With that in mind, it's safe to say Bondi has come a long way. What's more, we'll say it again: Bondi's confirmation hearing outfit was miles ahead of Lauren Boebert's many outfit fails. Outside of the context she was in, we'd say she looked pretty good.