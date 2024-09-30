Lauren Boebert Outfit Fails That Were Brutally Called Out Online

Lauren Boebert has an outdated sense of style that Zoomers would find appalling: She clings to her skinny jeans like Donald Trump holds on to his stale signature hairstyle. Speaking of follicular fossils, Boebert is also a big fan of the millennial side part. But being stuck in the late-aughts is not the Republican U.S. representative's only style struggle. As social media users have kindly let the lawmaker know, she's just not a great decision maker when it comes to her wardrobe.

Some people use their clothing to advertise to others that they are members of a specific group. Boebert did this on Memorial Day in 2021 when she participated in a motorcycle ride with a large group of bikers. The congresswoman made sure that she was ready for a photo op by getting all decked out in her finest biker gear, including a pristine leather jacket and spotless red bandana. But Boebert's caked-on-makeup and try-hard outfit had some people convinced that maybe she didn't belong at the patriotic event. "Call me old school but where I come from we still look down on wannabe bikers and posers," an Instagrammer wrote. "Hey, Lauren. It is Memorial Day, not Halloween," another skeptic tweeted.

Boebert is lucky that she committed many of her most egregious style sins before she had a large social media following — she would have been ridiculed all the way back the late '90s if more people had seen her wearing a distressed jean skirt, sleeveless polo shirt, and platform slides. As it stands now, her wardrobe keeps giving her critics ample material.