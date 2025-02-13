Pam Bondi's Rumored Cosmetic Work Looks Worse Than Ever In Washed-Out Fit
Pam Bondi suddenly found herself the talk of the town — and it's not just because Donald Trump handpicked her to be the newest U.S. attorney general. At 59 years old, she's been enjoying a surge of compliments about her supposedly age-defying looks, with some swearing she's got exclusive access from the Fountain of Youth and others side-eyeing her for possibly going under the knife. But as it turns out, even the most put-together can still fumble, and Bondi just had one of her first public style missteps that had people doing a double take.
On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the Anderson Cooper hater stepped in front of reporters at the White House looking, err, not so great. The obvious offender was her choice of wardrobe — a mustard coat that did her absolutely no favors. Coupled with her fair skin, muted blonde hair, and the gloomy outdoors, she unfortunately looked completely washed out. Instead of the composed get-up we've all gotten used to, the whole look practically turned her into a walking highlighter — and not the good kind. Her makeup wasn't helping either — it was so subtle it may as well have been missing, leaving her looking dull. Come on, where was the hint of color?
The real shocker of all, though, is that for once since she started her swanky new role, she actually looked her age. The woman, who's been praised for defying time, suddenly seemed every bit like someone nearing their golden years — making those plastic surgery rumors look a little less convincing. But perhaps it was really just bad styling, or maybe the youthful magic happens to have worn off for a day. Either way, it turns out even Bondi is still susceptible to committing some aesthetic faux pas.
The jury's still out whether or not she's had plastic surgery
Pam Bondi has officially joined the ever-growing club of Trump cronies with a suspiciously youthful glow — right alongside Alina Habba and Kimberly Guilfoyle, both of whom have been the subject of plastic surgery rumors. Prior to her fashion fumble, people had been gushing at her for her youthful glow, prompting some to suspect that it may have been the work of a talented plastic surgeon.
And experts actually seem to think so. "A good portion of the changes in Pam Bondi's face shape can be attributed to her 50-pound weight loss in 2024. However, there are two areas she may have had something done," board-certified plastic surgeon Sean McNally told The Irish Star. Could Ozempic be in the mix, too? Whatever the case, the surgeon pointed out that Bondi appears to have had some filler or fat grafting to enhance her cheeks. "Secondly, her neck skin looks less lax than I would expect for someone who just lost 50 pounds in their late 50s. She may have had minimally-invasive skin tightening with Renuvion or RF microneedling to help address this area," he added.
Whether Bondi will ever spill her plastic surgery secrets (if there are any) is anyone's guess. But if she wants to keep the focus on her glow rather than her wardrobe blunders, she might want to invest in a stylist next.