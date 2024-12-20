Kimberly Guilfoyle Appearances That Sent Plastic Surgery Chatter Into Overdrive
Kimberly Guilfoyle is a leading luminary of the "Mar-a-Lago face" movement. The former Fox News host exemplifies the big-lipped, arched eyebrow, chiseled cheekbone, and frozen forehead look that the women within Donald Trump's inner sanctum seemingly yearn to emulate. So, it's little surprise that the plastic surgery rumors surrounding Guilfoyle are prevailing and persistent.
In this day and age, it really takes something to stand out from the cosmetically enhanced conservative crowd. The reported price tag of the Trump family's cosmetic work is jaw-dropping (an estimated $1 million, in case you were wondering). The 2024 RNC was a smörgåsbord of GOP political stars who went overboard with cosmetic procedures. Even Donald Trump's orange perma-tan paled in comparison to the rumored plastic surgery that transformed Matt Gaetz into a MAGA Mr. Spock. Still, Guilfoyle's impossibly plumped lips and severe Botox brow lift look made her the plastic fantastic talking point of the convention. It was no mean feat, given the level of competition.
It isn't the first time Guilfoyle's suspiciously altered features have fueled the cosmetic procedure gossip fire. And, let's face it, it very likely won't be the last. We're taking a look at some of the Guilfoyle appearances that sent the plastic surgery chatter into overdrive.
Kimberly's Madison Square Garden selfie
Kimberly Guilfoyle's appearance at a Madison Square Garden Donald Trump rally in October 2024 lit up social media — for all the wrong reasons. "MAGA #MSG #Trump," former Trump staffer Richard Grenell captioned an Instagram selfie of himself, Guilfoyle, and Donald's trusty legal eagle, Alina Habba, posing in front of a bored-looking crowd.
The photo was clearly heavy on the filters, well, for the women at least. That much was proven in a Channel 4 TV interview that offered a glimpse at Guilfoyle's unfiltered real skin, which was drastically different from the selfie's dewy, soft, luminous look. Still, the fillers, not the filters, set the cat among the plastic surgery rumor pigeons.
"Kim needs to step it down a notch with the fillers. Why is it the most attractive women are the ones that jump the shark with the work? She didn't need any of it," an Instagrammer commented on Grenell's selfie. "Addicted to plastic surgery and the cleopatra makeup on a pretty lady. It distracts from her natural beauty. It must be so time consuming to apply all of that makeup and removing it is a nightmare. Not healthy for her skin," another concurred. "Love the energy over there but Kimberly has gone over the top with her plastics. WTHeck! Girl, you look AI, for crying out loud. Take it down a notch or three...c'mon now," a third advised.
Kimberly's Rumble with Eduardo Verástegui
"I'm asking every Latino who can vote in America to vote for President Trump," Eduardo Verástegui declared on Kimberly Guilfoyle's Rumble-fest in May 2024. Given the sentiment, it's hardly surprising that the Mexican actor's appearance proved controversial and divisive. However, nothing that Verástegui said, controversial and divisive or not, could have overshadowed Guilfoyle's appearance. She has never been somebody who does things in moderation. Still, Guilfoyle managed to outdo even herself in the makeup stakes for her sit-down with Verástegui, piling on Coco the Clown-level blusher and Morticia Addams-worthy eye makeup. And yet, it was what all of the face paint was layered over that Guilfoyle's detractors seized upon.
"It was great to be with my dear friend @kimberlyguilfoyle on 'The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show' Coming soon. Let's make Mexico and USA great again! Together we are unstoppable! Sound of freedom movement! God bless you!" Verástegui captioned an Instagram selfie of himself and Guilfoyle. Let the plastic surgery chatter begin!
"She looks like hell. She needs to stay away from the needles," a hater snarled. "Surgery woman with botox on theyr faces are not god womans. See better son of god," another advised. "Those hair extensions have got to go and don't even get me started on the makeup and wardrobe. Or the fillers," a third opined.
Kimberly's Mother's Day selfie
Kimberly Guilfoyle loves herself a selfie. Her Instagram is packed with pouty pics of Guilfoyle and her pals living their best MAGA life, as well as and her cozying up to Donald Trump Jr. (whether he likes it or not). Her family members are also frequent fliers, especially Guilfoyle's son, Ronan Villency, who's growing up to look just like her.
Their resemblance is uncanny, in fact, especially when Guilfoyle treats herself to a Photoshop facial, which she's definitely prone to do from time to time. That inevitably results in mom's skin looking even younger, fresher, and line-free, smoother than her teen son's. A classic example is the Mother's Day pic she posted on Instagram in May 2023. The filters were fierce, but still, Guilfoyle's appearance sent plastic surgery chatter into overdrive — and it's safe to say most people weren't fans.
"Scary [villainous] smile, thing nightmares are made from you have to undo whatever the hell you did to your face oh my gosh," a commenter asked. "Something has gone horribly awry with your lips and plastic surgery," another wrote. "Damn, have you had much work done to your face????" a third chimed in.
Kimberly's model days throwback
If Kimberly Guilfoyle hoped to create some serious thirst by posting a throwback photo from her old modeling days, she more than achieved her aim in July 2015. "Throwback Thursday! More #ModelingDays #MakingTheCase #TheFive #FoxNews," she captioned a black and white shot from way back when. There's no disputing how beautiful Guilfoyle looks in the photo. It's stunning.
However, there's also no disputing how different Guilfoyle looks in the photo — and not just because of the passage of time and the pesky effects of gravity. Sadly, for the former Fox News host, the latter seems to definitely outweigh the former, and Guilfoyle's old modeling pics just proved how far gone her plastic surgery really is — something that didn't go unnoticed by blog commenters.
"I had no idea she used to be actually pretty, wow! She should not have ever gone under the knife, now she looks terrifying. I'm shocked at how pretty she was," one wrote on the MailOnline. "Now I may be wrong, but I think she has had some cosmetic surgery done," another quipped. "Smart woman but she looks nothing like she used to. She is so plastic and trying to stay hot, and it actually does the opposite. I always thought her relationship with Don Jr was weird, and I am a Republican," a third opined.
Kimberly's MAGA Halloween shot
"Great day on the golf course in my limited edition Halloween MAGA hat. Head over to @trumpstore to get yours!" Kimberly Guilfoyle captioned an Instagram selfie in October 2021, showing her hanging out on the golf course with a face caked in makeup and hair fully blown out. The bright orange-hued hat proved to be a big hit with the MAGA crowd among Guilfoyle's followers, who lit up the comments section with their appreciation. Still, her appearance underneath the baseball cap proved to be the main attraction.
The photo was undeniably heavy on the filtering, making Guilfoyle's face appear smoother than a baby's bottom, without a crease or blemish in sight. It wasn't just the filtering that detractors seized on, though. Guilfoyle's enhanced facial features sparked a tsunami of plastic surgery chatter that drowned out all and any of the merchandise mutterings.
"When fillers and filter's go wrong," a detractor joked. "Can we just airbrush, inject and surgically alter America great again like you did with your face?" another asked. "How old are you? 50? Plastic Fantastic," a third sniped.