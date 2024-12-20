Kimberly Guilfoyle Appearances That Sent Plastic Surgery Chatter Into Overdrive

Kimberly Guilfoyle's appearance at a Madison Square Garden Donald Trump rally in October 2024 lit up social media — for all the wrong reasons. "MAGA #MSG #Trump," former Trump staffer Richard Grenell captioned an Instagram selfie of himself, Guilfoyle, and Donald's trusty legal eagle, Alina Habba, posing in front of a bored-looking crowd.

The photo was clearly heavy on the filters, well, for the women at least. That much was proven in a Channel 4 TV interview that offered a glimpse at Guilfoyle's unfiltered real skin, which was drastically different from the selfie's dewy, soft, luminous look. Still, the fillers, not the filters, set the cat among the plastic surgery rumor pigeons.

"Kim needs to step it down a notch with the fillers. Why is it the most attractive women are the ones that jump the shark with the work? She didn't need any of it," an Instagrammer commented on Grenell's selfie. "Addicted to plastic surgery and the cleopatra makeup on a pretty lady. It distracts from her natural beauty. It must be so time consuming to apply all of that makeup and removing it is a nightmare. Not healthy for her skin," another concurred. "Love the energy over there but Kimberly has gone over the top with her plastics. WTHeck! Girl, you look AI, for crying out loud. Take it down a notch or three...c'mon now," a third advised.