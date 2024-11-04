The Reported Price Tag Of The Trump Family's Cosmetic Work Is Jaw Dropping

Between Donald Trump's ever-glowing orangeness, Jared Kushner's perpetually frozen face, Donald Trump Jr.'s teeth that could double as Chiclets, and Tiffany Trump's nose straight out of Whoville, it's pretty obvious the Trump family has likely spent a fortune on plastic surgery. What we didn't expect? Just how jaw-droppingly high that number might be.

Now, to be clear, none of the Trumps have admitted to any nips, tucks, or tweaks. If you ask them, they'd probably say it's all-natural. Their transformations and evolving appearances may have sparked plenty of rumors, but they've stuck to their story. Even Melania Trump, who's been at the center of speculation about everything from facelifts to breast augmentation, has flatly denied ever going under the knife. "I didn't make any changes. A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn't do anything," she once told GQ. "I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body. I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It's all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does."

But while the family might insist that they're just blessed with good genes, experts have a different take. They estimate that over the years, the Trump family's tab for plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments likely totals close to a million dollars. Botox, fillers, facelifts — you name it, they've probably had it. We always knew the Trumps were into appearances, but who knew their vanity would come with such a hefty price tag?