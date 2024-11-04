The Reported Price Tag Of The Trump Family's Cosmetic Work Is Jaw Dropping
Between Donald Trump's ever-glowing orangeness, Jared Kushner's perpetually frozen face, Donald Trump Jr.'s teeth that could double as Chiclets, and Tiffany Trump's nose straight out of Whoville, it's pretty obvious the Trump family has likely spent a fortune on plastic surgery. What we didn't expect? Just how jaw-droppingly high that number might be.
Now, to be clear, none of the Trumps have admitted to any nips, tucks, or tweaks. If you ask them, they'd probably say it's all-natural. Their transformations and evolving appearances may have sparked plenty of rumors, but they've stuck to their story. Even Melania Trump, who's been at the center of speculation about everything from facelifts to breast augmentation, has flatly denied ever going under the knife. "I didn't make any changes. A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn't do anything," she once told GQ. "I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body. I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It's all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does."
But while the family might insist that they're just blessed with good genes, experts have a different take. They estimate that over the years, the Trump family's tab for plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments likely totals close to a million dollars. Botox, fillers, facelifts — you name it, they've probably had it. We always knew the Trumps were into appearances, but who knew their vanity would come with such a hefty price tag?
The Trumps have reportedly likely spent almost a million dollars on cosmetic enhancements
The Trumps may never come clean about their cosmetic tweaks, but plastic surgeons aren't fooled for a second. Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie told the Daily Mail that the family has likely spent close to $1 million on keeping up appearances. For starters, Donald Trump's hair situation alone could have set him back around $160,000 in transplants, while Melania Trump, who has somehow managed to look mostly untouched, has probably dropped $50,000 on Botox and fillers she swears she's never had.
Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump, who occasionally wows everyone with her toned body and abs, is thought to have shelled out around $130,000 on fillers and dental work, while her perpetually-expressionless husband, Jared Kushner, has likely spent a modest $5,000 on Botox. Donald Jr. may have blown $80,000 on veneers, and Lara Trump is estimated to have dropped $140,000 on fillers and a major rhinoplasty. And Tiffany Trump? She's reportedly in for around $100,000 on her own nose job and a fresh set of veneers. And Kimberly Guilfoyle, who looks like an entirely different person these days, likely racked up $85,000 in enhancements over the years.
Of course, these are all educated guesses, and good luck getting any of them to admit it. After all, Donald was not having it when accused of scalp surgery back in the '90s. When author Harry Hurt III claimed in his book that the former president had gone under the knife, he fired back in the most Donald-like way possible. "It's obviously false," he said in 1993, according to Salon. "It's incorrect and done by a guy without much talent... He is a guy that is an unattractive guy who is a vindictive and jealous person."