The Long List Of Celebs Who Don't Like Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper has been one of CNN's leading broadcast journalists and political commentators for more than 20 years. He's hosted "Anderson Cooper 360°" and been at the forefront of reporting some of the 21st century's most important stories; through it all, he's hosted town halls and political debates, and he's interviewed some of the nation's most innovative political leaders and operatives. Cooper has also been lauded for his achievements, having won 14 Emmy Awards and numerous other accolades.

Cooper isn't the type of interviewer to hold back in asking the tough questions, and he's shared his opinions plenty of times as well — these actions aren't always appreciated by his interviewees and the subjects of his stories. As a result, Cooper has built up a reputation as a no-nonsense journalist, and not everyone is as enamored with that aspect of his career as others. This has made many people, some on the left and others on the right of the political spectrum, less than pleased with Cooper's work.

These days, it's more likely that someone who opposes his left-leaning political outlook won't hold back in lambasting Cooper for his actions. This has led to several people coming out swinging against the veteran journalist, and many don't mince their words in complaining about his politics, professionalism, and even his sexual orientation. These are the celebs who've had issues with him in the past, and there's a good chance they simply don't like Cooper's work, their interactions with him, or the man himself.