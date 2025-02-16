5 Times Lauren Boebert's Tired Blazer Looks Totally Missed The Mark

ICYMI, Lauren Boebert loves a blazer look. However, that's not to say she's giving us power suits or sharp tailoring. On the contrary, she tends to favor more 2012-esque lines — and as you probably guessed, we aren't the biggest fans of the outdated picks.

No discussion about Boebert's penchant for blazer outfits would be complete without mentioning her best-known formula. That would be a bodycon dress topped with one of said blazers — and we're willing to bet the first one to come to mind for most is her hot pink dress-black blazer combo, which she's worn on a number of occasions (hint: it's the same hot pink ensemble she wore while posing with Elon Musk). While we certainly won't deny that the shade of pink is a great one on Boebert, unfortunately, the lewk doesn't give "congresswoman Barbie" so much as it feels like a costume for a 2010s-themed party. Speaking of shades, it bears mentioning that swapping the black blazer for a white one hasn't made it any less outdated. Case in point: the times Boebert has done just that and continued to look as though she stepped out of a time machine and into Congress.

Of course, it's glaringly obvious that Boebert just isn't interested in keeping up to date with trends, and that in itself is fine. After all, seeing her arrive in über-trendy outfits would be ridiculous, too. However, we can't help but wish she'd go with more classic lines, a la Melania Trump (who she herself has fangirled over in the past). Still not overly trendy but not dated, either.