5 Times Lauren Boebert's Tired Blazer Looks Totally Missed The Mark
ICYMI, Lauren Boebert loves a blazer look. However, that's not to say she's giving us power suits or sharp tailoring. On the contrary, she tends to favor more 2012-esque lines — and as you probably guessed, we aren't the biggest fans of the outdated picks.
No discussion about Boebert's penchant for blazer outfits would be complete without mentioning her best-known formula. That would be a bodycon dress topped with one of said blazers — and we're willing to bet the first one to come to mind for most is her hot pink dress-black blazer combo, which she's worn on a number of occasions (hint: it's the same hot pink ensemble she wore while posing with Elon Musk). While we certainly won't deny that the shade of pink is a great one on Boebert, unfortunately, the lewk doesn't give "congresswoman Barbie" so much as it feels like a costume for a 2010s-themed party. Speaking of shades, it bears mentioning that swapping the black blazer for a white one hasn't made it any less outdated. Case in point: the times Boebert has done just that and continued to look as though she stepped out of a time machine and into Congress.
Of course, it's glaringly obvious that Boebert just isn't interested in keeping up to date with trends, and that in itself is fine. After all, seeing her arrive in über-trendy outfits would be ridiculous, too. However, we can't help but wish she'd go with more classic lines, a la Melania Trump (who she herself has fangirled over in the past). Still not overly trendy but not dated, either.
Lauren's navy skirt and blazer combo was just frumpy
When it comes to our take on Lauren Boebert's outfits, we're generally talking about how inappropriate they are. However, it turns out her attempt at classing up made for an even worse style fail. In honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Boebert chose a navy blazer and miniskirt combo, and let's just say the ill-fitting outfit had everyone talking for all the wrong reasons. In particular, the blazer seemed to be the wrong size, with the fabric pulling beneath the bust.
The blazer was just part of what made the outfit so "off," though. Boebert also paired it with a lighter blue top, and the color combined with the navy ended up looking somewhat dusty. And then there were her tights and choice of footwear. Despite going for blues up top, Boebert opted for semi-sheer black pantyhose and black ankle boots. The result? Everything felt a little messy.
Perhaps if Boebert had chosen a black top underneath the blazer, there would have been some more cohesion. However, there's no substitute for good fit, and with the blazer so noticeably ill-fitting, it's possible even better color choices wouldn't have made much of a difference.
Lauren's red and blue blazer was cringy, rather than cool
Being sworn in as a member of Congress is a big deal, so we totally get why Lauren Boebert wanted to make a statement when it happened. However, once again, a bad blazer let her down. For the occasion, Boebert went for a patriotic look, pairing a white top and skinny jeans with red stiletto pumps and a red and blue blazer. Far from emulating Kate Middleton's penchant for flag dressing, though, the Colorado representative ended up looking as though she'd sprung from a We Heart It post — circa 2013.
While we'll give Boebert props for the concept, the specific shades of blue and red on the blazer fell a little flat and gave us flashbacks to the seafoam green and coral pink color palettes of yore. Perhaps if the blue of Boebert's blazer had been a little darker, some of that could have been mitigated. Alternatively, if the red details on the sleeves had been more subtle (we refer once again to Middleton because her red coat with peekaboo blue lining ahead of the coronation will forever go down as perfection), that might have helped, too. However, the white skinny jeans cemented it as embarrassingly outdated.
As for the fit, unfortunately, this was yet another instance of not-so-great tailoring. The sleeves looked a little loose (though it's possible Boebert liked that, as she was able to give things yet another dated twist, pushing them up slightly), and there also seemed to be an excess of fabric around the chest area. We'll give her the benefit of the doubt and say maybe she was trying to avoid another too-small moment.
Lauren's look for a district assembly meeting was bizarre
Moving from the outdated to the bizarre (but still outdated), another one of Lauren Boebert's looks that had us scratching our heads was the one she chose for a district assembly meeting in 2022. Boebert's OOTD for the event was skinny jeans and a white T-shirt, topped with a gun strapped to one thigh, a Colorado baseball cap... and a black blazer with diamante detailing. Yep, there was a lot going on.
There is one caveat here. Though the snap she uploaded to her personal Instagram isn't a great example (after all, she's gesturing to the crowd with her hand in the air, making it tough to see the fit), the tailoring isn't nearly as bad as some of her previous looks. We know this because Boebert has gone on to wear the blazer several more times, and the fit was pretty decent. Granted, other pictures have shown it to end right on her hips, which isn't generally the most flattering, but she's made it work.
Fit aside, we point once more to the overall outfit with which Boebert paired the blazer. Diamante detailing could come across as tacky at the best of times, but paired with jeans, a T-shirt, and a cap? It just wasn't a lewk. Add a gun to the mix, and you're left with one seriously confusing ensemble.
Lauren's attempt at making a statement was clownish
Sticking with Lauren Boebert's more peculiar blazer looks, we couldn't skip past the time she donned a yellow tie over a blue dress and threw a blazer on top. Though she did address why she sported the strange-looking 'fit (more on that in a sec), the execution was more than a little clownish.
Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) in October 2023, Boebert shared that she'd worn the wacky look as an ode to Jim Jordan. "I'll keep voting for @Jim_Jordan until he runs out of yellow ties and blue shirts!" she wrote beneath a selfie with Jordan. Of course, Boebert wasn't wearing a blue shirt but a dress — and that's where things started looking a touch ridiculous. Had Boebert worn a button-down shirt, that might have been avoided. Granted, it would have gone against her tried-and-tested bodycon and blazer formula, so perhaps that's why she decided on the more unorthodox pairing.
Whatever Boebert's reasoning, it's safe to say the internet was not impressed, and the outfit fail was brutally called out online. "Clowns stick together," wrote one critic on Instagram, countless cry-laugh emojis in tow. "Talk about looking like a f00l; that's you BoBo the [clown]," quipped another. Over on X, scores more also referred to Boebert as "Bobo," while one X user implored, "Stop the clown show." Oh, what a circus.
One of Lauren's looks could have been great, but it flopped
While many of Lauren Boebert's blazer looks have been awful — period — we can name one that certainly had potential. However, the implementation was so bad that it might just be the worst on our list.
As seen on Boebert's Instagram, in honor of a meeting with wheat farmers in January 2025, she donned a black blazer (ill-fitted, but we'll get to that), a black pencil skirt, her trusty white T-shirt, and some knee-high, pointed-toe heeled boots. We'll start with the good. Boebert's boots certainly gave a more modern touch to her typically dated wardrobe, and we don't hate the idea of pairing it with a skirt suit. Like we said, though, it didn't pan out particularly well. For starters, as we already pointed out, Boebert's suit was ill-fitting, with tell-tale crinkles around the bust. The issues went beyond the fit this time, however. Had the blazer been cinched in, or even perhaps more boxy to create some interest, it might have worked out, but she stayed with one of her trusty, 2013-silhouette blazers, and that proved the outfit's downfall. Granted, we wouldn't give the blazer all the credit here. Boebert's T-shirt (possibly the same one she wore for her swearing-in and the district assembly meeting) looked sloppy rather than polished. Had she gone for a boatneck in another fabric, it's possible the outfit would have fared far better.
Unfortunately for our eyes (ahem, fashion lovers), we doubt Boebert is particularly bothered with others' assessments of her attire. We guess that checks out, though. After all, she's been rocking the same things for more than a decade now, so they're probably like second skin to her. Hooray for sustainability.