Lauren Boebert's Latest Attempt To Class Up Her Inappropriate Style Is A Total Fail

Lauren Boebert may be the queen of wearing inappropriate outfits, with her seeming to have a different over-the-top look for whatever the occasion demands. She had an outfit ready to cater to her new Colorado district with American-flag emblazoned cowboy boots to secure the Republican primary. And for Donald Trump, there was her Dr. Seuss-style "Let's Go Brandon" outfit that she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, which she personally showed off to him. And even when she's trying to put together a look for something as normal as being a grandma, she can't resist looking a little too sexy.

As for her showing off her toned body, she has a history of that too. Boebert posted a picture more fitting for a Sylvester Stallone movie poster when she lit up the Internet with an Instagram post showing her giving a testosterone-pumping handshake with a police officer, captioning it, "Happy Law Enforcement Appreciation Day! US." She has also proudly documented the many ways she incorporates cardio into her job as a politician. Let's not forget the time she was late for a vote and had to sprint up the Capitol's stairs wearing heels, with the tardy workout captured on X. Or there was the time that she made sure we knew she was spending America's tax dollars wisely by doing cartwheels down the hall, also proudly posted by the Congresswoman on X. So while it may be a longshot to ask Boebert to class it up for her job as an elected official, we also know that no matter the outfit or occasion -– she'll always dress it down to her liking.