Lauren Boebert Flaunts Her Killer Legs In Hot Pink Dress Alongside Elon Musk

Lauren Boebert has shown off her killer legs many times over the years, so we weren't exactly shocked when she took to Instagram to share a snap of herself posing with Elon Musk, clad in a hot pink minidress. Nor, for that matter, were we surprised by all the complimentary comments left by her fans. However, we still couldn't help but gag over how unwholesome some of the other comments were.

While Boebert's lewk for a dinner with Musk, Donald Trump, and others put her pins on display, there certainly were some elements to it that felt a little "off" — and we're not referring to the outdated 'fit. Though we weren't massive fans of her blazer, it was Boebert's shoes, in particular, that had several major drawbacks. For one, while the open-toed style could have added the visual illusion of height (though Boebert's height difference with pretty much everyone may have hindered that anyway), the horizontal straps over her toes and across her feet effectively cut her off. Then, there was the incongruity of strappy heels with what seemed like a work outfit (unless, of course, Boebert was going for a 2012-esque "from work to the club" vibe). However, by far the worst unintended consequence of her shoes were the comments.

Boebert's Instagram comments section was filled to the brim with some very unsavory remarks, pertaining not just to her legs ... but to her feet, too. "Beautiful, nice legs and feet," wrote one commenter. "I'm a sucker for those cute lil feet of yours in heels. Get 'em girl," wrote another. No, you're not alone if you're feeling queasy right now, and we wouldn't be surprised if Boebert felt a little uncomfortable, too.