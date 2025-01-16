Lauren Boebert Flaunts Her Killer Legs In Hot Pink Dress Alongside Elon Musk
Lauren Boebert has shown off her killer legs many times over the years, so we weren't exactly shocked when she took to Instagram to share a snap of herself posing with Elon Musk, clad in a hot pink minidress. Nor, for that matter, were we surprised by all the complimentary comments left by her fans. However, we still couldn't help but gag over how unwholesome some of the other comments were.
While Boebert's lewk for a dinner with Musk, Donald Trump, and others put her pins on display, there certainly were some elements to it that felt a little "off" — and we're not referring to the outdated 'fit. Though we weren't massive fans of her blazer, it was Boebert's shoes, in particular, that had several major drawbacks. For one, while the open-toed style could have added the visual illusion of height (though Boebert's height difference with pretty much everyone may have hindered that anyway), the horizontal straps over her toes and across her feet effectively cut her off. Then, there was the incongruity of strappy heels with what seemed like a work outfit (unless, of course, Boebert was going for a 2012-esque "from work to the club" vibe). However, by far the worst unintended consequence of her shoes were the comments.
Boebert's Instagram comments section was filled to the brim with some very unsavory remarks, pertaining not just to her legs ... but to her feet, too. "Beautiful, nice legs and feet," wrote one commenter. "I'm a sucker for those cute lil feet of yours in heels. Get 'em girl," wrote another. No, you're not alone if you're feeling queasy right now, and we wouldn't be surprised if Boebert felt a little uncomfortable, too.
Lauren Boebert is an outfit repeater (almost)
Moving back to Lauren Boebert's hot pink, black blazer and heels combo, it is worth noting that she's worn something very similar in the past. And, while we still weren't fans of that look, we've got to say it made a lot more sense the first time around.
As seen on Instagram, for an outing alongside Anna Paulina Luna and Eric Trump, Boebert wore what seemed to be the same dress, with a different black blazer and a pair of closed-toe black stilettos. Unfortunately, she opted for a pair of dangling earrings to accessorize, but that's beside the point. The shoes were a far more appropriate pick for the rest of the outfit (though there was one Instagram commenter who pointed out that they were too big for Boebert), and all was right(ish) with the world.
Unfortunately, the comments section once again gave us the ick — and we're not referring to the commenter who wrote, "Sexy legs Lauren." Proving that Boebert's spicy scandal at a Denver, Colorado theater had damaged her reputation forever, countless Instagram users left incredibly lewd comments, with many insinuating that something untoward had happened between her, Eric, and Luna. Even if it's unsurprising that many people can't stand Boebert largely as a result of her own bad behavior at the fateful "Beetlejuice" performance, the blatant misogyny was hard to miss. We might not be Boebert's biggest fans, and we certainly don't love some (well, most) of her outfits, but that doesn't mean we're here for the Instagram commenters who make things downright weird.