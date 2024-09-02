Lauren Boebert's Stunning Height Difference From The Trump Family
As a die-hard MAGA politician, Lauren Boebert rarely misses an opportunity to pose for pictures next to Donald Trump. But fitting the Colorado congresswoman and the former president in the frame can be a challenge. After all, Boebert is well over a foot shorter than Trump — even with heels on. Just like Trump's height is a source of pride — and sometimes insecurity — for him, Boebert also takes pride in being pint-sized. Well, at least she has excelled at using it to her advantage.
Boebert often cites her height in her pro-gun rhetoric. "The Left's gun control agenda will affect America's women more than anyone else. I'm a five foot tall, 100 pound woman. The only way I'm safe to walk around any dangerous liberal city is with an equalizer. Gun control is anti-woman," she tweeted in March 2021, when the House passed a couple of gun-control bills. In another similar tweet from 2020, she argued she needed a gun as a businesswoman of her stature. "I don't wear a gun on my hip to make a statement. I wear it because I'm 5 feet tall and spend a lot of time alone in my restaurant making sure things are perfect," she argued.
While there is some contradictory information regarding how tall Trump is, he is believed to be 6 foot 2 or 6 foot 3. Either way, he towers over the 5-foot Boebert. That doesn't keep her from seeking out photo ops with him or any of his family members.
Lauren Boebert isn't afraid to look short next to the Trumps
Lauren Boebert doesn't let her height get in her way. If exposing her miniature size is what it takes to appear next to Donald and Melania Trump, so be it. She proved as much in April 2023, when she tweeted a photo of herself next to the couple to wish the former first lady a happy birthday (seen above). "She proves that age is nothing but a number. Many blessings on this day!" she wrote.
Boebert's height didn't go unnoticed. "Didn't realize how short you are. The orange fatman really has to bend down to grab you by the p**** doesn't he?" a user commented, referring to Donald's misogynistic words that went viral in 2016. That wasn't the only time Boebert posed next to a member of the famously tall Trump family. She looked even tinier in a March 2024 picture she tweeted standing between Eric Trump and his wife Lara.
Next to the 6-foot-5 inch Eric, Boebert reached up to his chest and didn't even reach Lara's chin. Once again, netizens were impressed by the height difference. "Lol wow you're..... vertically challenged!" one user wrote. Boebert might even help clear up the mystery surrounding Donald's vice presidential nominee, J.D. Vance. While Google searches often list his height as 5 foot 7 inches, a 2022 photo Boebert tweeted of herself with Vance suggests he is about Donald's height as she stands about shoulder height next to both men.
Lauren Boebert may be short, but she is vain
Lauren Boebert may not mind that she is short, but that doesn't mean she doesn't go to great lengths to look good. She doesn't even hide that she relies on Botox for a youthful appearance. In fact, she decided she needed to go heavier on the needle in April 2024, when I group of students thought they saw Nancy Pelosi while Boebert walked at the Capitol Hill complex. "I started looking around. It's me," she said in a Rumble livestream tweeted by PatriotTakes. "I'm like, 'Oh Lord, oh Lord, I need some Botox."
She also seemed pretty flattered when the wife of her fellow Congressman Matt Gaetz shared a picture of Boebert in a tiny bikini in an August 2024 tweet. "We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren," Ginger Gaetz wrote. Boebert shared how she felt about the photo in the thread. "Well then... there's that!" she replied. Boebert's bikini pic also revealed a massive hidden tattoo. As it turns out, the lawmaker has a thick tribal design running from her right bikini line all the way up to the side of her chest — and maybe even beyond.
Boebert also seemed to have paid meticulous attention to her looks when she ran for public office. Before her 2020 campaign, she seemed to prefer her hair dyed blond, flannel shirts, and an obstructed face. That's when she seems to have adopted her thick-framed, studious-looking glasses that have become Boebert's signature mark.