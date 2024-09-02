Lauren Boebert's Stunning Height Difference From The Trump Family

As a die-hard MAGA politician, Lauren Boebert rarely misses an opportunity to pose for pictures next to Donald Trump. But fitting the Colorado congresswoman and the former president in the frame can be a challenge. After all, Boebert is well over a foot shorter than Trump — even with heels on. Just like Trump's height is a source of pride — and sometimes insecurity — for him, Boebert also takes pride in being pint-sized. Well, at least she has excelled at using it to her advantage.

Boebert often cites her height in her pro-gun rhetoric. "The Left's gun control agenda will affect America's women more than anyone else. I'm a five foot tall, 100 pound woman. The only way I'm safe to walk around any dangerous liberal city is with an equalizer. Gun control is anti-woman," she tweeted in March 2021, when the House passed a couple of gun-control bills. In another similar tweet from 2020, she argued she needed a gun as a businesswoman of her stature. "I don't wear a gun on my hip to make a statement. I wear it because I'm 5 feet tall and spend a lot of time alone in my restaurant making sure things are perfect," she argued.

While there is some contradictory information regarding how tall Trump is, he is believed to be 6 foot 2 or 6 foot 3. Either way, he towers over the 5-foot Boebert. That doesn't keep her from seeking out photo ops with him or any of his family members.