Eric Trump's Revelation About Wife Lara's Bedtime Thoughts Speaks Volumes About Their Marriage

There's no denying that the internet was tickled by Eric Trump's "X22 Report" revelation that his wife went to bed at night thinking about his father's political career. However, speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, America's go-to expert on relationships, acclaimed television journalist and three-time author Dr. Wendy Walsh said this conundrum doesn't spell disaster for Eric and Lana Trump's marriage.

To refresh, in late June 2024, Eric told the QAnon podast, "X22 Report" that the 2020 election results had affected Lara in a very big way. "She wakes up in the morning thinking about this, she goes to bed at night thinking about that very problem," he said via Ron Filipkowski. Cue some very amused Reddit users, who poked fun at what they saw as a weird aspect of Eric and Lana's marriage. "How to say you are the most boring husband ever," wrote one. Another responded, "'When my wife is in bed with me, all she thinks about is my father' is a weird thing to admit.'"

Eric Trump says his wife Lara goes to sleep every night and wakes up every morning thinking about Democrats stealing the election from his father. pic.twitter.com/SBVZVOEVab — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 24, 2024

Even so, Walsh's take is that it could actually signify a very strong marriage. After all, she explained, "Relationships are a bridge between tribes ... better known as family systems." While she admitted that though we tend to hear more about nuclear family systems that didn't prioritize intergenerational family members as much, "Other families are more 'collectivist' and relate in ways that are more interdependent." The Trumps, she added, fell into that category. And, she pointed out, it certainly seemed to work for them.