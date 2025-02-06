Lauren Boebert's Ill-Fitting Outfit For White House Visit Has People Talking For All The Wrong Reasons
Not one to tone it down, Lauren Boebert, the tiny congresswoman from Colorado, is notorious for her antics both within and outside of politics. Often eschewing the traditional decorum of what's expected when it comes to how representatives should dress in the halls of Congress, Boebert wears her fair share of inappropriate outfits to work. On the heels of the risqué shirt Boebert wore while popping into bestie Matt Gaetz's show on the One America News network, the working mom decided to switch up her look. And it certainly turned some heads.
Not even frigid temperatures could stop Boebert from wearing an inappropriate outfit to Donald Trump's inauguration, and it's become a rarity to find her in anything that covers her all the way up. Known for confusing work for a nightclub, Boebert's classless outfits have become a staple of her presence — along with her divisive personality. So when she rolled up to the White House on February 6 to witness Trump sign some executive orders, her look came as a shock (as did the comments that followed).
Lauren Boebert's business casual mismatch was a mess
Smiling her way through the work day, Lauren Boebert should maybe get her glasses checked for color correction. Wearing an ill-fitting blazer over a deep blue turtleneck, Boebert once again failed to class-up her outfit. The cut of the suit jacket was too tight, causing some parts of her top to appear bursting at the seams. The black skirt was definitely too short to be considered proper work attire as the hem barely passed the "must be longer than your fingernails" test. But it's the tights that really did the Colorado representative dirty.
In her post on Instagram, there's a carousel of photos showing off her strange outfit. In some pics her tights appear sheer black. In the above photo, however, they look almost green, clashing with the blue turtleneck. Comments on Boebert's outfit were also unsettling. Considering this is one of her most covered up outfits, people were certainly thirsty about it. Random men left comments ranging from "Beautiful," to "Pretty," to "so incredibly gorgeous lady." This look didn't even fully show off Boebert's killer legs, but it did show that online commenters are eager to ignore a mismatching outfit in the name of tossing a weird compliment Boebert's way.