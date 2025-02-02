Lauren Boebert Wore Quite The Risqué Top On Matt Gaetz's Internet Show

The friendship between Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz was further solidified when she was a guest on the premiere episode of his talk show on the One America News network. "I'll be joining The @MattGaetz Show to discuss what it will take for Mike Johnson to earn my vote to become Speaker of the House tomorrow!" she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, before her appearance on January 2. Unsurprisingly, Boebert chose an inappropriately revealing outfit to discuss politics. On the program, she rocked a black off-the-shoulder sweater with a deep low-cut neckline. Besides her trademark glasses, Boebert accessorized with a gold necklace.

Boebert sporting a revealing top on Gaetz's talk show should come as no surprise to those who follow the politicians. In April 2024, Matt went down to support Boebert's bid for re-election in Colorado, and even brought along his wife, Ginger Gaetz. During the visit, Boebert posted a photo to X alongside the couple as she wore a hip-hugging blue dress. Later that year, Boebert returned the favor by going to support Matt in Florida in August 2024 as he ran for congress. Boebert posted a selfie to X with her political pal where she opted to not wear her glasses. She also posted a snap with Ginger where Boebert wore a dress shirt that showcased her toned legs.

Just prior to appearing on Matt's talk show, Boebert chose an awkward occasion to put her legs on display in a minidress.