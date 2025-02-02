Lauren Boebert Wore Quite The Risqué Top On Matt Gaetz's Internet Show
The friendship between Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz was further solidified when she was a guest on the premiere episode of his talk show on the One America News network. "I'll be joining The @MattGaetz Show to discuss what it will take for Mike Johnson to earn my vote to become Speaker of the House tomorrow!" she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, before her appearance on January 2. Unsurprisingly, Boebert chose an inappropriately revealing outfit to discuss politics. On the program, she rocked a black off-the-shoulder sweater with a deep low-cut neckline. Besides her trademark glasses, Boebert accessorized with a gold necklace.
Boebert sporting a revealing top on Gaetz's talk show should come as no surprise to those who follow the politicians. In April 2024, Matt went down to support Boebert's bid for re-election in Colorado, and even brought along his wife, Ginger Gaetz. During the visit, Boebert posted a photo to X alongside the couple as she wore a hip-hugging blue dress. Later that year, Boebert returned the favor by going to support Matt in Florida in August 2024 as he ran for congress. Boebert posted a selfie to X with her political pal where she opted to not wear her glasses. She also posted a snap with Ginger where Boebert wore a dress shirt that showcased her toned legs.
Just prior to appearing on Matt's talk show, Boebert chose an awkward occasion to put her legs on display in a minidress.
Lauren Boebert's month of revealing outfits
On the heels of detectives in Colorado solving a murder cold case from 1985, Lauren Boebert decided to award the officers who worked the case with congressional recognition. In typical Boebert fashion, she chose the wrong outfit for the occasion. The congress member wore a tight-fitting blue minidress while presenting the police unit with their congressional recognition on January 29. January was a particularly spicy month for Boebert, as she continually opted for risque looks at various events.
A week prior to the meeting with police detectives, Boebert caused a stir with multiple inappropriate inauguration outfits. The diminutive right-winger went viral on X on January 20. Boebert was captured sitting down adjusting her makeup in the snap, as she wore a tight red dress that had a sleeveless top which showed off her ripped arms. Later that night, TMZ posted footage of Boebert at an inauguration ball vying for Kid Rock's attention in a glittery gold and black dress with spaghetti shoulder straps.
That same week, Boebert failed while attempting to look classy at a formal event. A photo of her was shared by a Trump-centric blogger to Instagram on January 23. The two posed for the pic together, and Boebert wore a gold one-shoulder bodycon dress, which she must have considered black tie-appropriate.